Urban Decay is Making a Comeback 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Urban Decay was one of the biggest brands of the mid-2010s.

Everyone had at least one Naked eyeshadow palette (my favorite was the short-lived Naked Honey, with the Naked Heat as a close second) and a bottle of the All Nighter Setting Spray. Somewhere along the way, the brand lost traction, its new products weren’t making headlines and its cult-like following slowly dispersed. It seemed like the brand was a relic of the past, right alongside Tumblr-core and cotton candy frappuccinos.

Imagine my surprise when an Ulta Beauty associate walked me over to the Urban Decay gondola after I asked for an eyeliner recommendation. As an ex-dancer, I’m very particular about my eyeliner. I prefer liquid brush tips, which are hard to find in the first place, but even harder to find if you want the wing (and the pen) to last. My previous favorite from Tarte had been discontinued, and everything I’ve tried since was just okay.

So there I am in the Urban Decay aisle, staring at a display, feeling like I’m reuniting with an old friend when I pick up a box labeled “24/7.” Almost 10 years ago, I got a multi-pack of the original 24/7 eyeliners in minis. Now, the product and the packaging look a little different. The 24/7 Inks Liquid Eyeliner features an ergonomic grip, similar to the removable, squishy pencil grips I had when I was first learning to write. Despite being a long-time liquid-liner loyalist, I find the grip design remarkably helpful and more comfortable than a standard eyeliner pen. The brush tip is the most precise of any eyeliner I’ve purchased.

I got what I came for, but I am easily distracted by shiny things. Yes, liquid glitter eyeshadow caught my eye. Back in 2018, I was known to wear the Stila glitter liquid eyeshadows, so I had a natural gravitation to the 24/7 Glaze-On Liquid Eyeshadow and its unique cap design. Uniquely, this liquid eyeshadow comes with a built-in brush that helps it apply smoothly and evenly (and eliminates the need for additional application tools). Unlike its competitors and predecessors, it didn’t crease or fade after a few hours, and the iridescent qualities remained noticeable throughout the day.

After so much success with my first return visit to the brand, I started looking more into what else Urban Decay had to offer. I found yet another eyeliner – the 24/7 Liquid Stick Retractable Liner – and decided to try that too in the shade Ruby Drip. I’ve always been a colorful eyeliner girl; I have a great collection of the MAC Colour Excess Gel Pencils, but I have never found a fitting pink shade. I might be biased because Ruby Drip matches my dyed hair exactly, but it is the perfect pink for me. Like its liquid counterpart, the applicator was incredibly precise. The product did live up to its marketing as a balanced hybrid between a gel and a liquid feel, too! I also appreciated the blending brush, in case I’m looking for a softer look.

After my impromptu experimentation, it’s clear that Urban Decay is back to innovating with quality products and designs. What beauty brand are you hoping makes a comeback next?