UF Library Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

UF is home to many things: a few thousand gators, swampy water, endless coffee shops and one of the greatest academic programs in the country (unbiased — see the U.S. News Report). Alongside that program comes what I would consider one of the greatest selection of libraries (this might be biased…). That being said, here is your guide to the UF Libraries!

Marston is probably the biggest powerhouse for study spots on campus. With five levels of pure study capacity, two silent floors, long hours and gorgeous views of Turlington, Century Tower and more, Marston is one of the most reliable study spots on campus. Although Marston might not harness the cozy vibes that several other spots on campus do, its central location and endless seating options will likely make it your tried-and-true spot for UF libraries. The only thing about Marston that I really don’t like is the fact that you have to go outside to enter the Starbucks…if you know, you know.

Pro-Tip: Try and snag a booth on the third floor for a long-term lock-in.

Library West is the second most used library on campus, and for good reason. With a similar seating capacity to Marston, Lib. West can get you in a lock-in mode while also having a more relaxed, comfy environment. With endless rows of books and several different floors (including silent levels), this library is a good go-to with great proximity to the Wawa or Cava on University Avenue for late-night fuel.

Pro-Tip: Sneak into the basement for a quiet study session.

The Education Library is a great spot to add to your study routine. Although it may have lost its outdoor study appeal (RIP Norman Tree), this library has a great atmosphere and is on a quieter side of campus. It’s connected to Norman Hall, right next to the Yulee area and Sorority Row. I love this Library because it’s right next to Opus and Playa Bowls (great study fuel).

Pro-Tip: Check out the Opus attached to this spot and grab an iced latte before you find a table!

One of my favorites! Smathers has three floors of study spots, and it’s a great spot to hit. Smathers is right next to Library West and close to University Avenue and Plaza of the Americas. The first floor, which is titled the Map and Imagery Library, has a limited selection of seats, but has nice single-seated booths on the side. The second floor features one of the coolest spots on campus, which is the Grand Reading Room. Although there’s some security to get in and slight restrictions on keeping your bags or snacks with you, this room is definitely a must-see experience at least once in your UF years. You’ll feel like you’re in Harry Potter. My favorite floor on Smathers is the 3rd floor Latin American and Caribbean Collection. With walls of books, gorgeous natural lighting and wood tables, this floor has the cozy, casual vibes I love for a long study stretch.

Pro-Tip: Grab a table and some coffee for an early morning homework session…the sun shining through the windows is such a peaceful vibe for the morning.

This is by far my favorite spot on campus. I almost didn’t include it (gatekeeping purposes), but I have to share this! This spot has the most unique seating style on campus, with “bunk bed”, two-story style desks. I honestly won’t be able to do it justice; this is just a spot you’ll have to check out yourself. This library is centered right near the Yulee Area and Little Hall. It’s also close to Opus and Playa Bowls on 13th.

Pro-Tip: Find a desk on the bottom level to really lock in — a small and dark area will limit distractions.

I actually haven’t ever been in this library, but I have several friends who have, and they’ve only said great things. It’s located a little farther off campus, by the hospital, but it’s a cool spot nonetheless. It’s generally a quieter area, especially on the upper floors, and it’s right next to a Starbucks and an Einstein Bagels. There’s also a lot of variability in seating and desks. For students who are pursuing careers in healthcare, you’ll likely end up around here anyway, so take a stop by!

Pro-Tip: There are several study rooms that aren’t used as much as the Marston or Lib. West ones are, which are great to use!

For whatever your study needs are, UF is likely to fulfill them on some corner of campus. Make use of our resources while you’re here, and good luck studying, Gators!