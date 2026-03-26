UF Bucket List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re a freshman starting out, or a senior facing graduation, Gainesville has much more to offer than just classes and football games. With campus traditions, hidden gems and local favorites, there are several experiences every Gator should have before leaving the swamp. If you want to make the most of your time at the University of Florida, think of this as your Gainesville bucket list.

1. Gator Nights

Yes, a freshman year Friday night classic. Why not participate in a blast from the past and enjoy a night of activities, goodies and free snacks or food. I would highly encourage trying the mechanical bull if they offer at any of the occasions.

2. Go Up Century Tower

This is a tricky one, but with the right connections it can be done. Generally, the few people allowed up the tower are music students taking carillon. The key is to wait for a student to play a tune on the hour, politely ask (beg) to join them up the UF staple.

3. Visit the Museums

These freebies are not taken advantage of enough! Take a weekend to explore art at the Harn Museum or art or go through the butterfly garden at the Florida Museum of Natural History (my personal favorite exhibit there). Your weekend will thank you!

4. Eat pizza and listen to live music at Satchel’s

The whimsical, fun and exciting experiences you have at Satchel’s are just as special as the pizza. Order a slice, try one of their homemade sodas and, if you’re lucky, catch some live music while enjoying their location’s notorious charm.

5. Watch the Homecoming Parade

If you haven’t already, this is your year to knock this item off the bucketlist this Fall. Even if you’re not big on the football games (please go to at least one), the Homecoming Parade is worth seeing at least once. We love our Florida marching band!

6. Take a Photo with the Bull Gator, Heisman statues and Albert & Alberta

Before graduation, make sure you’ve snapped a photo with at least one of these UF staples: the Bull Gator statue, the Heisman Trophy statues or Albert and Alberta. Bonus points if you get them all!

7. Visit Depot Park

This park is one of Gainesville’s prettiest outdoor spots. It’s perfect for a midday picnic, a sunset walk or even a coffee stroll. If you’re lucky you could even spot a few turtles or gators in the lake!

8. Explore Kanapaha or Wilmot Botanical Gardens

Need a peaceful break from campus life? Spend some time wandering through the flowers at Kanapaha Botanical Gardens or the smaller, but just as beautiful, Wilmot Botanical Gardens right near campus.

9. Spend Time with the Animals at Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo

This little Zoo is run by veterinarian students with great love and care. From squirrel monkeys to tree kangaroos, this is the perfect adventure to appreciate our four-legged friends.

10. Spend Time at Lake Wauburg

Providing kayaks, paddleboards, ropes courses and lake views, Lake Wauburg is one of UF’s best hidden gems for getting outdoors. If you’re interested in chasing even more adventure, Lake Wauburg even offers sailing classes to those interested through RecSports.

11. Float Down the Springs

North Florida is famous for its crystal-clear springs. A quick trip to places like Ichetucknee Springs State Park or Ginnie Springs makes for the perfect day trip with friends. Take advantage of their close locations during those summer months. Warning- the water is really, really cold!

12. Sightsee at the Bat Houses

Thousands of bats fly out at dusk from the UF Bat Houses every night. It’s a little chaotic, slightly spooky and completely unforgettable. Plus, you can catch a stunning sunset at Lake Alice right nearby.

13. Enjoy Nature at Paynes Prairie

Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park is one of the most unique outdoor spots near Gainesville. They have various trails for all, and if you’re there at a good time and day, you may see a variety of wild animals like horses, wild bison or alligators.

14. Participate in Norman Tunnel Graffiti

The constantly changing art in the Norman Tunnel is basically a rotating student gallery. Walk through it at least once before you graduate and get a feeling of the real student experience.

15. Look at the Graffiti on the 34th Street Wall

Speaking of art, the graffiti-covered 34th Street Wall is one of Gainesville’s most famous creative outlets. Whether you paint something yourself or just admire the constantly changing art, it’s a must-see and completely legal. Constructed in 1979, layered with decades worth of art, leaving your mark on Gainesville’s living mural is a must-do.

16. Attend the Florida-Georgia Game

Even if you don’t make it to Jacksonville every year, experiencing the Florida–Georgia Game at least once is a true Gator tradition. Only Gators get out alive!

17. Celebrate or Have a Sign Night

Can’t forget this one. Whether you’re celebrating your own or a dear friend’s 21st birthday, don’t forget to go all out on this tradition. Create a customized, wearable sign for the birthday person to wear and create a checklist of 21 tasks to complete during a night out. It’ll be a night no one forgets!

College goes by way faster than anyone expects. Before you know it, it’s time to walk across that stage. While you might not check off every single item, the memories you create in Gainesville, trying new things and sharing these moments with friends, are what make the UF experience so special. So before you graduate, gather some friends, start checking off items and enjoy every last bit of college life.