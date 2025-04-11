Top 10 Line Dances You MUST Know Before You Put On Your Boots

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first time I went line dancing, it was more like line standing. It was Thursday, and Vivid Music Hall was having their Ladies’ Line Dancing Night. I’m not sure when I thought I would magically learn all these dances, but with no line dancing experience, I practically stood to the side the whole night.

But since my first night was a bust, yours doesn’t have to be! To ensure you come prepared with the most popular line dances, here are the top dances you should learn before you hit the dance floor.

“Cotton Eye Joe” by Rednex

Where did you come from? Where did you go… if you haven’t learned the Cotton Eye Joe line dance? This song is one of the most popular classic line dances that never fails to get everyone up on their feet and off their chairs halfway. This simple dance is at a beginner level and is practically guaranteed to be played on your line dancing nights.

“Country Girl (Shake it for Me)” by Luke Bryan

This dance is at the middle of a beginner and improver level and features the first pure country song on this list. It has a typical repetitive dance structure with 32 counts and 4 walls. Overall, this fun and energetic routine is easy to pick up yet still offers a challenge for newer dancers.

“Fire Burning” by Candy Sherwin

For some reason, I have heard this song played every time I go line dancing. This dance is ranked at an intermediate level with 32 counts. It is very movement-filled, with various turns, kicks, pivots and steps that make it easy to get turned around, yet super fun and fluid when you get the hang of it. Unlike the other dances in this list, this dance has one restart and a tag.

“Fuego” by Pitbull

There are two genres of line dancing: Country and Pitbull. This line dance is at the lower end of the intermediate level, with several turns and four walls. I find this dance requires a lot of brainpower; however, many of the moves are repeated on opposite sides.

“Footloose” by Kenny Loggins

Kick off your Sunday shoes and wear country boots for this beginner-level line dance. This dance has several variations, specifically in the last four counts; however, the moves are simple. You only face one wall and turn to the left wall at every repeat. Overall, this is a fun, lighthearted dance that you can pick up easily.

“Good Time” by Alan Jackson

This line dance is always a good time and is one to crowd the dance floor. This dance has 48 counts and is very beginner-friendly for those new to line dancing. Whenever I do this dance, it feels like the song never ends, but it’s an easy crowd favorite that can be learned in five minutes.

“September” by Earth, Wind and Fire

I’ve found several different variations of this dance online; however, each version is relatively simple. This 32-count dance is at a beginner’s level and has a slower dance pace. Depending on where you go line dancing, you can quickly pick up the version they do by the middle of the song.

“Shivers” by Ed Sheeran

This dance is also at a beginner level and is very satisfying at the beginning of each repeat with boot-stomping. The only significant movement is a quarter turn, with simple footsteps throughout the 32 counts.

“Wobble” by V.I.C.

Warning: The dance version is not the party version. Although this version is at a beginner’s level, the moves are at a quicker pace. The additional steps compared to the typical “Wobble” dance include alternating footwork at the beginning and a pivot turn before the repeat. This dance basically takes the “wobble” out of the Wobble.

Author’s Pick: “Good Graces” by Sabrina Carpenter

This dance is one of my personal favorites by the Short N’ Sweet Queen herself, Sabrina Carpenter. This is ranked as an “improver” level, which is just a step up from beginner. One great thing about this dance is that it’s the same dance as Damn I Love Miami by Lil Jon and Pitbull.

With these popular line dances under your belt, you’re off to a great start in your line-dancing journey!