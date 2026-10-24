Things Your Professors Wish You Knew

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is starting to creep in, bringing cooler weather and cozy evenings inside. As seasons change, it’s a great time to slow down and enjoy autumn rituals like grabbing a morning coffee, watching scary movies and curling up with a new book.

Finding your next read isn’t always easy, especially with online book communities like BookTok and Goodreads. Luckily, as students, we are surrounded by knowledge and expertise. To help you find your next fall read, we’ve gathered book recommendations from UF professors in the departments of classics, architecture and geography.

Recommendations from a Classics Professor:

Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston

This novel follows Janie Crawford’s journey of personal growth and self-discovery while navigating life through the lens of love. Dr. Pagan commends this book for shaping the work of Toni Morrison, one of America’s greatest and most influential novelists, whose work explores the experiences of Black women. The novel also has strong ties to Florida, shedding light on the state’s history and cultural roots.

Philoctetes by Sophocles

The Greek tragedy follows Philoctetes, a warrior abandoned on an island before becoming entangled in a complex relationship with Neoptolemus and Odysseus during his journey. The story explores themes of deception, trust, pain and isolation in his path to returning home. Dr. Pagan recommends it for its parallels with challenges students face as they enter adulthood, making it a relatable read for anyone navigating the growing pains of adult life.

Recommendations from an Architecture Professor:

Invisible Women: Data Bias in a World Designed for Men by Carolina Criado Perez

This book explores how data often overlooks women, leaving gaps in research and decision-making across fields like clinical trials, technology design, urban planning and economics. Invisible Women sheds light on the pervasive nature of male-dominated systems. Dr. Monk points out the book’s relation to infrastructure and the built environment, which was shaped by a male workforce and excludes diverse perspectives – an unseen flaw of design. Recognizing these biases, can help design processes allow designers to improve the way the built environment is shaped.

Thinking Architecture by Peter Zumthor.

Written by Swiss architect Peter Zumthor, this collection of essays and lectures explores the principles of architecture and design, including sensory experiences, materials, assembly and functionality. Dr. Monk recommends this book for its clear writing, making architecture and design legible for those outside the field. Like “Invisible Women,” this book has also helped her see the built environment in a clearer light.

Recommendations from a Geography Professor:

An Equation for Every Occasion by Chris Waring

The book explores 52 mathematical formulas and their applications in everyday life, covering topics ranging from sports to science and technology. Waring unveils how math shows up in our everyday lives, from ordinary to extraordinary occasions. Dr. Hamerlinck appreciates this book for the way it connects math to our personal lives, as well as how it reflects the interdisciplinary nature of fields like geography.

Calling Bullsh*t: The Art of Skepticism by Carl T. Bergstrom

This book delves into the spread of misinformation in the media landscape, particularly in STEM fields, which frequently use complex language to obscure interpretation and meaning. Consequently, this book also provides the tools needed for seeing through jargon and getting down to the facts. Dr. Hamerlinck notes how this book is useful in seeing data across all parts of academic life.

From Ancient Greece to everyday architecture, UF’s faculty offers a diverse range of reading material. Whether one of these books from this list catches your eye or inspires you to ask a professor about their own favorites, let this season be an opportunity to discover your next page-turner.