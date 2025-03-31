There’s a Boycott on Target Right Now – Let’s Talk About It

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since I was a little kid, Target was always the motherland. From basic necessities (shampoo, toothpaste, body wash, etc.) to the newest Barbie dolls, the department store seemingly had everything and held a special place in my heart.

So, you can imagine my disappointment when Target recently announced it was shifting its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies – specifically, ending its pledge to increase its Black workforce by 20% and its executive racial equity committee.

Many companies have been rolling back on DEI initiatives, such as Walmart, Amazon and Google. However, Target was the poster child for corporate America’s shift on DEI, embodying public commitments to advancing progress for Black Americans and other racial minorities. The company’s driven support of inclusion efforts came after George Floyd’s murder by police in Minneapolis (Target’s home city) in 2020.

In response to Target’s decision to move away from DEI, Rev. Jamal Bryant, a prominent pastor in Atlanta, started a boycott against the company. The protest began at the start of Lent (a 40-day period of preparation and penance in the Christian faith that leads up to Easter), coming at a difficult time for the company as they face a rush of tariffs in a struggling economy.

Again, Target is just one of many Fortune 500 companies that have made (significant) changes to their DEI policies since the Trump administration returned to office. What makes Target’s changes such a betrayal is that its reputation has long been built on being a progressive, inclusive employer.

Here’s the thing, though – boycotting such an easily accessible, big-box store is easier said than done. Not everyone has the luxury of opting out of shopping at these big-name companies. Target and its competitor, Walmar, provide a plethora of items at affordable prices. Factor in its in-house pharmacy, too, and that makes it an even bigger one-stop shop for customers.

The purpose and message of the boycott are simple yet important. There should be consequences for conglomerate businesses choosing to regress in their policy changes (in this instance, regarding DEI). It may be a challenge to stop shopping at Target, but in this case, it’s only for just over a month. Compared to the months-long Starbucks boycott in response to the Israel- Palestine conflict from 2023-2024, this one has a definitive end date (April 17), making it more doable for the greater population.

Target’s sales have decreased since January, both due to tariffs and the DEI blowback. The current boycott will most likely further contribute to a decline in sales.

Some may question the purpose of boycotts, but it’s these types of movements that can be the most effective since anyone can participate in them. As a college student in the middle of Florida, I can’t exactly go stomping to Washington, D.C. on a random Wednesday to make my voice heard. But I can stop shopping at a department store for 40 days. I’m not sure where I’ll shop instead yet, but I do know my Visa won’t be getting swiped at Target anytime soon.