The Unofficial Lucky Charms Every College Girl Swears By

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A rose quartz crystal, a childhood “blankie,” the hair clip you bought at a flea market or a sweatshirt from seventh grade that’s stained and slightly undersized. You might think I’m listing a random assortment of everyday items that hold little to no value. However, for many girls, these items hold all the luck in the world.

So, the real question is: why do we hold on to certain things and suddenly deem them our lucky “fill in the blank?”

Surprisingly, there is actual psychological reasoning behind this. Whether it’s a bracelet we feel like we have to wear every day for general luck, a specific pair of underwear reserved only for the most special occasions or the same pen used for every exam, these small habits and objects somehow make us feel more confident and in control.

So, if the reason we do this is for a sense of control in uncertain situations, why do we choose the silliest things to hold all this responsibility? Well, if we’re facing something stressful, like a big exam, a first date or even a night out that you’ve hyped up so much (that it has to go perfectly), our brains look for ways to create that sense of stability. So when it comes down to it, it’s not about the object necessarily, but about the mindset that comes with it.

Logically, we all know that a necklace or sock isn’t actually controlling the outcome, but the act of using it brings a calm and confidence that not many things can. This comfort is really what helps change the outcome of how we perform and carry ourselves.

Nevertheless, these items are extremely important, and here are some of the most common and fun amongst us girls:

A Lucky Crystal

Whether you fully believe in crystal energy and its power or just think they’re pretty, crystals have become one of the most common real-world “lucky charms” among younger generations. A small rose quartz in your bag, an amethyst on your desk, jade in your pocket, whatever it is, these crystals now carry a good energy wherever they go and make all the difference. While it is mainly a mindset, it is always good to be open to having something that is symbolic nearby to make you feel grounded and lucky.

The Perfect Routine

Sometimes, people find luck in things other than an object, like a routine. Whether it’s setting an alarm for the same time on the morning of an exam, following the same morning ritual, listening to a specific song as you get ready or switching up your makeup/skincare on a big day, these small habits can start to feel like a kickstart to success. Having a consistent routine creates a sense of control and familiarity, making stressful moments feel a little more manageable.

Lucky Layers

This, even though some may not admit it, is actually very common and one of the oldest good luck charms in the book. Most people have a pair of lucky underwear hidden somewhere in their drawer. Maybe they are worn for big exams, a party, presentations or just a day you want to go the right way. This underwear might be from a special brand, have a unique print or might just be plain old underwear. No matter the situation, it holds meaning for so many, and it mainly gives you security and confidence. Knowing you have that little extra luck on your side is a game-changer.

Dainty, but Mighty

We all have a special ring, bracelet, necklace or earrings that make all the difference, and little charms can hold a big meaning. A necklace gifted to you by your significant other, a bracelet gifted by family or a ring you just randomly picked up at a market can all become one of the most important parts of your everyday routine. At first, you already deem the piece of jewelry special, but over time, it grows more and more meaningful than it originally was. Of course this has to do with the “luck” it holds, but also has to do with how it’s become a part of you, automatically making it that much more special. Wearing them can feel like you’re carrying important moments and people connected to them everywhere you go.

At the end of the day, no matter what your lucky charm is, it may not actually control your fate. But, the good energy brought along with it is what makes all the difference, making you the real lucky charm.