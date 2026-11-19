This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the biggest mistakes I continue to make in life is finding somebody attractive. I’m always punished for it.

You might be thinking punished is a strong word, but I mean it.

On Halloween night (keepin’ it recent), I expressed to a friend of mine that I thought a guy was attractive. In turn, my friend told me that this guy had said insulting things about me. Mind you, I had never talked to this sexy stranger in my life. So what had I done to deserve unkind words?

Well, the answer is nothing.

However, I’ve unfortunately become used to this kind of thing. Since I was a little girl, I have been painfully aware of the fact I got a big fat sticky note slapped on my back that says “undesirable.”

I want to clarify that by no means do I subscribe to this belief that I’m “undesirable.” I think I’m beautiful in a lot of different ways. My frustration with these occurrences is that I wish everybody else could see me the way I see myself.

On All Hallows’ Eve, after what I deemed “HeDoesn’tEvenKnowMeGate,” I had the opportunity of having a beautifully productive conversation with one of my friends who I met in college. We discussed this common theme in our lives of men treating us as less than just because they don’t find us attractive. The concept of this is detestable and immature. So why do they keep doing it?

When I was in grade school, Valentine’s Day quickly became one of my least favorites. It wasn’t because of the couples; in fact, I love love. My distaste came from the fact that, without fail, every Valentine’s day I’d receive a prank message from a boy in my grade. This boy would tell me he liked me, and when I asked “are you for real?” he’d laugh and say of course not. I was so young that I considered it a harmless joke, until I quickly realized that it was just a mean ruse. A lousy prank.

As a woman deemed “undesirable” very early on, you eventually notice the shift in your mindset. The point where you officially realize that despite your confidence, you started to care.

I like to poke fun at freshman Maya. But she was a force — truly untouchable. I wore mismatched clothes and eyelashes that were falling off because of an unfortunate glue-job, but I didn’t care. I walked through the hallways with my head up and a confidence that I’ve been trying to get back ever since. A common experience I had in high school was being stopped in the middle of the hallways on the way to class and being told “my friend wants you” by a stranger I’d never seen on campus. The first time this happened to me, I believed it. I was flattered, of course, and I was kind about it. I stated a simple “I’m good, thank you,” and was struck with confusion when the two boys started laughing. What was so funny?

Turns out, I was what’s funny (thanks, I guess?).

I saw a video a few months ago of a woman explaining that when you’ve been told you don’t fit beauty standards your whole life, you’re forever changed. I don’t agree with this. I think that mindset gives way too much power to the people who put you down.

Why should I have to allow my psyche to be forever altered just because someone couldn’t keep their mouth shut?

The answer is: you shouldn’t have to. I certainly don’t. Yes, I am writing this article, which goes to show that being told I’m “undesirable” my whole life has affected me. But this won’t be me forever. One day, freshman Maya’s unbreakable confidence will return to me.

I raise another argument for the ridiculousness of treating women as less than simply because you don’t find them attractive: It’s not hard to be a nice person.

Kindness should come easily to everyone, and if it doesn’t … keep your mouth shut. My brain isn’t lollipops and rainbows at every waking moment, but when I have a thought that I know isn’t very tasteful, I don’t say it. I was always told that if you don’t have a nice thing to say, don’t say it. We’ve seriously lost that value.

Physical attributes are not a determining factor in someone’s value, and I’m not really sure how that idea started. Just because I’m not what you find attractive doesn’t mean that I’m not human. I do in fact experience emotions just like you do.

Also, if you want to talk about me, don’t do it to people I know. It always gets back to Maya (I’m hoping the third-person sounds more intimidating).

All of this goes to say that women are sexy, and they come in all shapes in sizes. Just remember — if you’re pure of heart, your oppositions will fall.

Sincerely, a now-retired member of The Undesirables.