The Traitors Is Taking Over: How You Can Play the Game By Turning It Into a “Deadly” Dinner Party

“The Traitors” – a reality competition series – is growing increasingly viral. Viewers anticipate who will be murdered next or who will be banished. But what’s stopping you from playing with your friends and family?

What is “The Traitors,” and How Does It Work?

The competition reality show is a drama-filled game. Originally filmed in the U.K., the U.S. version invites celebrity guests to partake in a murderous mystery where they are split into “faithfuls” and “traitors.”

The “traitors” have the opportunity to kill the “faithfuls,” and each day they all compete in challenges to earn up to $250,000. The “faithfuls,” however, get the chance to vote out members in the house, hoping they catch a “traitor” and increase their chances of winning by eventually voting all the “traitors” out.

How Do I Start?

This is the exciting part. While viewers can sit back and watch this all go down, it is also fun to put yourself in the celebrities’ positions and wonder how you’d perform in the game. Oftentimes, hosts throw murder mystery dinner parties as a thrilling game for guests. But this is an opportunity to spice things up. The theme for your next dinner party: “The Traitors.”

While hosting is sometimes a tiring task, Alan Cumming’s role as the host is nothing short of exciting. The host will get to hand-pick the murderers and follow along with their attacks.

Structuring the Game and Dinner

The most recent season consists of 23 players, including four “traitors.” That’s a lot of people to host! Either scale down the guest list or have super chill roommates.

But a smaller guest list doesn’t matter. Just accommodate the number of “traitors” to make sense for the number of “faithfuls.” For example, if you have 10 guests, two should be “traitors.” You can also adjust the number of rounds in your game according to this.

Prepare envelopes for all of your guests, each with a card inside labeled “faithful” or “traitor.”

Now, there are several different ways you can organize your game. First, split each course of the meal into a task.

Drinks/mocktails can serve as a way for guests to mingle. Here, they can build trust, form alliances and get to know their fellow contestants.

Appetizers can include a game where everyone tells a fact about themselves, and the “traitors” attempt to deceive. The group will then go around the room casting their votes as to who is the “traitor.” Whoever receives the most votes gets banished and reveals their card.

During the entree, the “traitors” can attempt to do a “murder in plain sight.” Meaning, they agree that performing a certain action (winking, hugging, passing salt, etc.) would murder a “faithful.” The host would then announce that there has been a murder and the victim must die and reveal their card.

That being said, the “faithfuls” would not know a “murder in plain sight” is happening. They will simply be instructed to enjoy their meals and get to know each other better.

Finally, for dessert, the “traitors” have another chance to kill. But only after the fight for a shield. The players can compete for a shield that will protect them from death. “Traitors” will also want to participate so they don’t look suspicious, plus then they can kill whoever they want.

The shield can be earned by searching around the room for a riddle. There will be several versions of the same riddle hidden, so multiple guests have a chance to get a copy. The first person to solve the riddle wins the shield and is protected from the next murder.

When it’s time for the murderers to strike, the host will turn off the lights while everyone is seated. The host will then tap the “traitors’” shoulders and present them with a black envelope. They must then agree who they will murder by pointing at the victim. The black envelope will be placed by the host in front of the victim, and when the lights are back on, they will endure their fate.

Following dessert, there will be the last banishment. All members of the game will have the chance to vote out who they think is left as a “traitor.” If they have more than one “traitor” left in the game, their first banishment must be successful for them to make another guess. If they guess incorrectly and a “traitor” stands, the “faithfuls” lose.

Now, the night is over, and the memories have been made. And you’ve learned one important lesson: keep your friends close, and “traitors” closer.