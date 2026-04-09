The Top 5 Summer Reads You Need in Your Beach Bag

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m a total bookworm, meaning I love reading anywhere – by the pool, at the beach, on the treadmill or even flying above the clouds on the way to a sunny destination. Summer is my favorite time to finally catch up on my never-ending TBR list and check books off one by one. There’s just something about warm weather, salty air and a good story that makes reading feel even more special.

If you’re looking for the perfect books to throw in your beach bag this summer, here are my top five recommendations.

Natural Selection by Elin Hilderbrand

This is a must-read if you want something short but impactful. Elin Hilderbrand’s writing is completely magnetic –simple yet emotional in a way that pulls you in instantly. This isn’t necessarily a traditional romance; it feels more like a romance with yourself. It’s honest, reflective and beautifully written. If you want something fun but also a little deeper, this one is perfect.

Till Summer Do Us Part by Meghan Quinn

The ultimate beach read to pair with your summer tan. This story is fun, lighthearted and just a little scandalous in the best way. It’s an easy read that doesn’t take itself too seriously – I even caught myself laughing out loud at certain moments. It’s cute, entertaining and exactly what you want while relaxing in the sun.

Bright Side by Kim Holden

Honestly, there aren’t enough words to describe how beautiful this book is. It’s raw, emotional, heartbreaking and joyful all at the same time. This story really puts life into perspective and leaves a lasting impact. It’s one of those rare books that truly changes you and stays with you long after finishing it. I will simply never stop recommending it.

Eat, Pray, Love by Elizabeth Gilbert

If you’re feeling a little lost or craving adventure, this book delivers both. It’s an emotional journey filled with lessons about self-discovery, healing and growth. Whether it helps you reflect on your own life or simply offers an escape into someone else’s story, it’s the perfect thoughtful summer read.

It Happens in the Hamptons by Holly Peterson

This is the definition of a light, charming summer novel. It’s easy to follow, fun and full of personality. If you love a playful romance with a surprising twist, this book will keep you entertained from the first page to the last.

Summer reading should feel effortless – stories that make you laugh, think, feel and escape for a little while. Whether you’re looking for something emotional, romantic or just plain fun, these books are the perfect companions for long beach days and golden sunsets.