In about a week I’ll be turning 20, and I don’t know how to feel. When I was a little kid, I used to think being 20 meant you were a real-life adult, paying taxes and writing emails and whatnot.

Though I have to do both those things, I definitely don’t see 20 the same way as I did ten years ago. In fact, I find it even funnier that when I was little I thought so highly of 20-year-olds.

Now that I’m here I’m still wondering when that secure adult feeling will suddenly kick in. 30? 40? All I know is that I currently resonate more with the elementary school girl with braces and glasses than the successful, professional, savvy businesswoman I thought I would be by now.

But aside from my quarter-life crisis, I still love celebrating my birthday because it’s an excuse to get all my favorite people together and go to the beach; if you know one thing about me, if it’s my birthday, I’m winding up at the beach.

This year I’m not going to just any beach, for the first time ever in my 20 years of life, I’ll be visiting St. Augustine! I’ll be there with my mom and my best friends and I’m so beyond excited. Even though this only marks the halfway point in the spring semester, I’m sure many of us can agree it’s time for a much-needed stay-cation vacation.

The Vibes

What better way to plan a birthday party than by determining the vibes first? I am a summer girly all the way. I like sundresses, gold jewelry, braids, salty hair and light makeup. Even though my birthday is in March, when you grow up in South Florida, every day is summer. This has made all my birthdays feel like a pre-summer celebration.

Of course, to find the right vibe for this trip I had to run to my trusty Pinterest. My biggest inspirations this year are The Summer I Turned Pretty; Lana Del Rey’s Born to Die; frozen, fruity drinks; mermaids; tan lines; SZA’s Ctrl; pasta dinner; and long floral dresses. I plan to decorate my Airbnb with seashell decorations and foil streamers. To me, there is no better time to fully commit to an aesthetic for a week than my birthday.

I can’t forget the playlist! Any good beach birthday bash needs tunes rolling all day: click here to listen to my 20th birthday soundtrack.

Vacay Lookbook

As a broke college student, I’m not exactly in the place to be buying a whole new wardrobe at the moment, but that definitely does not stop a girl from dreaming. If you’re looking for some spring break outfit inspo, look no further than my list of links. Divided by category, the list includes all of the fun, beachy pieces you’ve been looking for.

Blessed Bikinis

The Marla Ruffled Triangle Top in pattern picnic basket from Blackbough Swim reminds me of Margot Robbie’s pink gingham dress in Barbie and the cut is super flattering.

You know everyone and their momma has been on a cheetah print kick (me included). I’m obsessed with this cheetah/leopard print set from Princess Polly.

Dinner Date Dresses

If you’re looking for that post-beach clean girl look, this white baby doll dress from PacSun screams sunburnt and ready for a marg (if you’re of age of course).

This pink strapless dress from Edikted comes with a matching scarf and if you have yet to jump on the scarf trend this would be the time. If I had an extra $43 lying around, this would 100% be my bday dinner dress.

To-die-for Tops & Bottoms

Vacation is the perfect time to wear those unique patterned statement pieces. This mesh dirty martini top from Blackbough Swim is adorable and perfect for a party.

Would this even be an accurate Kaitlyn lookbook if I didn’t include some Brandy? If you’re looking for a classic tube top (and you’re a stripe lover such as myself) the Amelia Stripes Top will answer your prayers.

When the sun is out it’s time to break out the linen pants. These white linen pants from Old Navy are a beach staple and would pair beautifully with any top or over a swimsuit.

Last week as Teen

As my last week as a teenager comes to an end, I reflect on all the laughs, cries, heartbreak and unforgettably beautiful memories of my teens (can you tell I’m a sentimental person). Even though I will forever feel nostalgic for when I first started high school and met some amazing people at 15 or when I was riding around my hometown with my best friends at 17, I’m even more excited to see what’s to come in my 20s…and maybe a little scared.

If you will be celebrating your bday with me this spring break, happy birthday to all my Pisces! Whatever the occasion, I hope you all take this time to relax and reset. Happy spring-breaking! 💋 💐