The Spooky Tax: What Happened to Halloween Being Just One Night of Dressing Up? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Take a look at your online shopping cart. If you’re like me, it stopped being a cart weeks ago and became a full-blown costume department, basically a digital Spirit Halloween. From cat ears and wigs to tights, miniskirts, and face paint, the possibilities are endless. Once upon a time, Halloween meant one quick trip to Party City for a simple, one-and-done costume. Now, it’s an anxiety-inducing scramble to piece together three entirely different looks, breaking the bank (and our brains) to make each costume as niche as possible.

With Halloween falling on a Saturday this year, Halloweekend is practically a four-day bender for some of us UF girls, and one costume simply won’t cut it. Still, while our bank accounts may be suffering, we can’t say we’re necessarily complaining. After all, we’re getting at least three nights of fun, multiple Instagram-worthy photo ops, endless opportunities for fierce TikTok transitions and, of course, the thrill of serving looks we’d never wear otherwise. Plus, who doesn’t love making an entrance in a stand-out outfit full of over-the-top details that stuns everyone at the bar, especially when our usual uniform is sweats?

However, the cost of all this fashionable fun is pretty hard to ignore. Between the costumes themselves, accessories, makeup and express shipping (because procrastinating on costume buying is almost inevitable), it’s easy to spend more than you bargained for. So, how can we keep up with the Halloween festivities without giving our bank accounts the biggest scare of the season?

Shopping From Home

If you and your friends are up for it, maybe do a little wear, wash, and swap! Get your girls together and coordinate costumes you can pass along to each other throughout the weekend—Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants style. That way, everyone can pull through with their fits without having to buy three costumes each. Or there’s a chance that you and your roommates have accumulated enough Halloween materials over the years to open a small costume store yourselves, so why not do a little closet shopping? Dig through the archives, trade accessories, and see what you can put together without spending a dime.

A “Boo” Budget

If sharing costumes isn’t your thing, there are still plenty of ways to put together a cute Halloween look without spending a fortune. For starters, try turning your closet into a craft closet and channel your inner arts-and crafts girl. See what you can DIY using clothes, accessories, and random materials you already have at home. You’d be surprised what you can create with ribbon from an old scrapbook, the glue gun your mom used for your elementary school projects, or even a forgotten bedazzling kit and some bows. With a little creativity, chances are you already have half of what you need.

No Scary Price Tags Here!

Many of us are too swamped with schoolwork to even consider spending more than an hour compiling costumes, let alone crafting them, So, if shopping is a must, consider budget-friendly clothing rental apps instead. If you’re only wearing a costume for one night, renting can be a more affordable alternative to buying something you’ll rarely wear again. I mean, I know so many girls (myself included) who swear by the “strategy” of keeping the tags on, wearing the outfit and returning it afterward. So, instead of spending the night stressing over possible stains or rips, why not rent your look through an affordable clothing rental app? Chances are, that unique costume idea or statement piece you’ve been hunting for is already sitting in another girl’s dresser, patiently waiting for its next night out.

Now, I know this next suggestion might be controversial, but SHEIN can be a convenient stop for affordable, last-minute costume pieces. Of course, fast fashion comes with undeniable downsides, but when you’re trying to bring an entire Halloween Pinterest board to life on a college budget, it’s easy to see the appeal. And lately, I’ve noticed that the quality isn’t even that bad compared to some of the pricier pieces they’re duping. Unfortunately, SHEIN’s endless options and low prices make it easy to get carried away. Still, if all else fails, a last-minute order might just save the day.

With so many of us turning to online platforms like Dolls Kill, Etsy, Depop and TikTok Shop for our costumes, it’s easy to overlook the secondhand gems right in our own towns. Try visiting your local thrift store, resale store, or vintage market to enhance an outfit you probably already have in your closet. Sometimes, you only need a few extra details to put the whole costume together, so you can still spook on a budget.

At the end of the day, Halloween is supposed to be lighthearted, not a financial stressor. Whether you’re re-wearing an old costume, borrowing from a friend, or going all out on something new, you shouldn’t feel like you have to spend a fortune just to keep up with everyone else. So, enjoy the three nights, take all the pictures, and get creative with your costumes. After all, the scariest part of Halloween shouldn’t be checking your bank account on November 1.