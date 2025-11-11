The Most Magical Time of the Year: The ‘“-ber” Months

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before you know it, they’re o-“ber”. October, November and December—arguably some of the best months of the year— all end with “ber”. All the whiplash from spiderwebs and ghouls, to stuffing and turkey trots, to holiday shopping and family time makes this time of year feel like pure magic. It’s cozy, chaotic and over in the blink of an eye, but that’s what makes it so special.

October:

The beginning of it all: October sets the tone with the first fall chill, orange leaves and pumpkins, spooky halloween parties and the start of fall fashion. The beginning is filled with comforting fall fun like pumpkin patches, fall menus and, of course, Halloween. Then, in the blink of an eye, it is October 29th and you haven’t figured out your costumes. Not only are you cramming to conjure up a cute last-minute costume, but you also know that right after Halloweekend, the real whirlwind is waiting in the next “ber” month.

November:

Right as you begin to recover from the fun of Halloween, bang! You now have to juggle finals, end of year projects, Thanksgiving with your family, figuring out what meal you’re gonna pitch in for the big feast, messy family dinners, planning friendsgiving and, of course, … Black Friday. NovemBER is a lot, but one of the best: the holiday season gets closer by the minute as you prepare to relax with a month-long winter break. Bringing a perfect mix of family coziness and bogo deals, November is one to love.

December:

The grand finale: the encapsulation of holiday cheer, feel-good emotions and new beginnings, December is always a month to remember. Whether you’re looking forward to Christmas, Hanukkah, New Years or any type of holiday cheer, you’ll be filled with the joy that December is known for. Its magical twinkly lights, gift wrapping, Christmas music and movies (arguably one of the best parts) encourage us to end the year on a good note. December is a month of celebration, reflection, nostalgia, family time and sentimental feelings that come with the beginning of a new year.

In some ways, the magic of the mess is that these months are so special, because even if they aren’t perfect, they’re the perfect wrap up to a year full of change. You can reflect, celebrate, relax and spend time with the people you love. The candles, fuzzy socks, cinnamon and fresh balsam scents, playlists and cozy nights that fill the “-ber” months are truly the cherry on top. Here’s a gentle reminder. While we’re in the midst of it all, don’t get too caught up. Instead, slow down, be present and soak up all the magic that these months bring.