The Life of a Showgirl: Are Swifties Switching Up After Taylor’s New Release?

Upon the release of Taylor Swift’s new album TLOAS (The Life of a Showgirl), fans have been showing more and more disappointment for the disparity between what was released and what they thought the album was going to be. A new question is weighing on their minds: Have Taylor Swift’s lyrics become too cringey and millennial?

With the announcement of Taylor Swift’s twelfth album on August 12, 2025, set for release on October 3, 2025, her loyal fans erupted with excitement and shared expectations for another astounding drop. As it became public knowledge that Shellback and Max Martin were going to be actively producing and being accredited for the new album, fans even began drawing conclusions on the type of music that would be the main feature of TLOAS. Previously, Shellback and Martin were heavily involved in writing 1989, Taylor’s first real “pop” album, a break from her country music roots that captivated the nation’s ears and exponentially grew her fanbase. With some of Taylor’s most popular singles ever being featured on 1989, like Shake It Off and Blank Space, fans began expecting similar pop hits from her future albums. Since the release of 1989 (and before TLOAS), Taylor has released Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department. While there were bits and pieces of pop in her music, a more alternative Swift took over and dominated the industry.

After spending the majority of 2023 and 2024 performing for the world on the “Eras Tour” – which featured performances from each of these albums – fans were raising questions that inquired on the future of Taylor Swift’s music. Would TLOAS bring Swift back to one of these previous eras or would she be shifting into a completely new phase? Sabrina Carpenter’s feature on the headline track gave the public a glimpse of what Taylor was trying to achieve for this new era, reinforced by bringing another popular female artist with a distinct catalog of music, and brand, onto her album.

Although the buildup for the album’s release was heightened by the combination of Taylor’s first eleven albums, her new engagement to football star Travis Kelce, Sabrina Carpenter’s feature and the original 1989 producers, the Swifties’ reaction wasn’t what was expected. So how exactly did they react? As predicted, fans had a wide range of reactions. While some people harshly critiqued the release, deeming it as millennial and bland, others felt as if it was Taylor’s creative way in expressing this new chapter of her life, post-Eras Tour and post-engagement to Travis Kelce. Since TLOAS is vastly different and more upbeat than Taylor’s last album release, The Tortured Poet’s Department, many fans are also mourning the inspired poetic core that seems to be lacking in this album’s whirlwind of peppy choruses.

Although it took just one album to create such controversy on Taylor Swift’s writing style, it’s relevant to note that it is only because she’s developed such a strong fan base and musical empire around her music and performances. that her fans appear to have endless opinions. Fans who identify with specific eras like Red or Fearless may feel like TLOAS isn’t providing that same sense of comfort or identity – just yet.

Taylor’s rebranding isn’t necessarily something that changed her writing for “worse” or something that made her music less worthy of fans’ support. Because this album focuses on cheery pop songs and upbeat melodies, it isn’t so much of a rebranding as it is a redirection back to some of her previous eras, with the additional twist of showgirl pizzazz and glimpses of fulfillment from her personal life. Taylor, in recent years, has strayed away from that type of music and shifted into genres with alternative rhythms and typically more pessimistic lyrics. Therefore, the “reinvention” (that is really more of a restoration) that TLOAS brought for Taylor Swift is a reflection of new branding, personal optimism and a throwback to some of her top pop hits widely known today.

The real test may be to keep track of how TLOAS ages. In just a few short years, will it be regarded as one of Taylor Swift’s bold pivots, or will it be viewed more critically compared to her earlier albums? What’s certain is that the Swiftie community is active, opinionated and engaged in Taylor Swift’s brand moves, musical releases and personal encounters. In many ways, this type of community involvement is exactly what Swift thrives on. Whether TLOAS unfolds as a new beloved era or an experiment gone wrong, we are currently witnessing yet another transitional moment for Taylor Swift and the pop music industry.