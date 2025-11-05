The Irish Intrigue: Why Are We All Obsessed with the Irish?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Though I admit, not all of us may be obsessed with the Irish, I definitely am — so much so that I studied abroad in Dublin. Overall, I would say my adoration stems from a place of reverence and admiration for the Irish spirit and resilience.

The way I see it, Ireland’s aesthetic goes beyond cottage-core and the Cliffs of Moher — the country has historically been victim to systemic oppression at the hands of the British and still suffers the effects of colonization and religious divide, though that is not as fun to talk about as Niall Horan from One Direction. Regardless of how one learns about Ireland, I believe it is important to take a holistic look at the country’s history and its cultural progression.

While it may be common knowledge that Ireland was a part of the United Kingdom for over 800 years, many do not know the true struggles of the Irish people during their UK membership and following their independence in 1921.

The Great Famine — known as the Irish Potato Famine — was brought on by Britain’s neglect of Irish land and its people. Britain would exploit Ireland’s fertile soil for agricultural production, shipping the best crops back to England, leaving Ireland with the leftovers. A particularly harsh winter destroyed a potato crop that much of Ireland’s population was dependent on for food, leading to a mass starvation throughout the country. After seven years, Britain’s carelessness led to over one million Irish deaths and the emigration of almost two million. Ireland’s population was depleted, and the famine’s impacts are still felt throughout the island today.

My point is the Irish have had their fair share of historical struggles, so it is refreshing to see people honor the Irish by validating their past. At the forefront of the cultural charge to recognize Irish history are Irish musicians Fontaines D.C. and KNEECAP, who have used their platforms to share political messages and Irish culture with the world. However, only one piece of media can be credited with catapulting the movement: Sally Rooney’s “Normal People.”

“Normal People” was adapted to television and released in 2020. The show stars Daisy Edgar Jones and Paul Mescal as Marianne and Connell and depicts a coming-of-age story. The rich, emotional history of the Irish is felt through the storytelling of both the novel and the show, as author Sally Rooney expertly portrays modern hardships and the human desire for connection.

The latest Netflix hit, “House of Guinness,” starring Anthony Boyle, is another example of Irish culture gone mainstream. The series, created by the same group that made “Peaky Blinders,” incorporates modern Irish music into the soundtrack, including KNEECAP’s “Get Your Brits Out” and “I bhFiacha Linne.” The music group is known for their republican views and anti-British sentiment, though Irish republicans do not lean the same way as Americans.

The Irish Republican platform centers around an independent Ireland and focuses on Irish pride amidst generational struggles. Beyond the aesthetic, the most appealing aspect of Irish pop culture is its emotional honesty and reverence for its past.

My time in Ireland taught me many things, though the most important thing I learned was to truly listen to people and their cultural stories. There is often more depth behind the one-page summary our textbooks cover, and it is crucial to be attentive and understanding of others, especially if you are foreign.

There are likely hundreds of reasons why the world is obsessed with Ireland, but one thing is true: Irish culture captures something universally human — showing beauty in resilience, humor during hardships and an impressive battling of systemic obstacles.