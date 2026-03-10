The Hidden Cost of Being a Social College Girl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I like to consider myself low maintenance. I’m independent, self-sufficient and capable of handling difficult tasks without much guidance.

I also consider myself responsible – personally, relationally and financially. But every time I open my banking app, I’m surprised by how much the number has dropped. And honestly, I can’t always explain where it went.

I’m fortunate to have parents and family members who cover the essentials, like textbooks, groceries from Publix and rent. I try to take advantage of free opportunities around campus, such as walks with friends at Lake Alice or free Gators games. But I’m social, and life beyond the essentials is not free.

If a friend from my women’s ministry asks to grab coffee at Pascal’s, I say yes. There goes $7. A Wuthering Heights movie night? I’m in. Another $20. A themed sign night with supplies and snacks? Suddenly, $50 disappears.

None of these purchases are necessary. But they are part of college life. They build friendships, create memories and make the week feel lighter.

Trips to Sweetwater. Coffee runs to 7 Brew. Quick stops at Barnes & Noble. Lunch after church. The small yeses add up.

Life is short, and college is even shorter. In a few years, we won’t all live within five miles of each other. We won’t be able to text at 2:00 P.M. and meet at Pascal’s by 2:20. I’m not advocating for financial irresponsibility, but this season won’t last forever.

College is a strange financial middle ground. Many of us are learning how to manage independent finances for the first time while also figuring out who we are and who we want to spend our time with.

Some weeks, I promise myself I will be disciplined. No more random coffees. No more spontaneous bookstore stops. And no more “just this once” BJ’s Pizookie nights.

And then someone texts the group chat.

Suddenly, there is a plan to watch a movie, get ice cream or go to a show downtown. None of it feels extravagant in the moment. But when the week ends and I check my bank account again, the total – or lack thereof – tells a different story.

Still, I find it hard to regret the yeses, no matter how large or small. The coffee conversations, the spontaneous plans and the shared laughter are what make college feel full in the most fun, yet chaotically stressful time of my life. One day, we will all have full-time jobs and bigger paychecks. What we won’t have again is this exact season of life with these exact people.

So buy the coffee. Go to Menchie’s. Spend time with your college friends – even if it means spending a little money here and there and wincing when you open your banking app later.