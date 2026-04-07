The Girl Scout to Girlboss Pipeline

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I was a Girl Scout from first to eighth grade. The friends and memories I made within the organization not only stay with me to this day, but also shaped who I am. A tsunami of memories flooded back to me the other day when I encountered a couple of Girl Scouts and their moms selling cookies outside of Publix. While I complained about inflation (back when I was selling, cookies were four bucks a pop, now they’re SIX EACH), to a couple of fifth graders, I overheard their mothers discussing fun facts about former Girl Scouts, including the fact that all three female Secretaries of State (Madeleine Albright, Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton) and former Vice President Kamala Harris were all Girl Scouts.

Hearing that immediately reminded me of how deeply the organization had influenced my own life. Being part of Girl Scouts of the USA was never just about cookies, badges or cute uniforms. It was about learning independence, leadership and how to navigate the world with confidence — even when you were only 8 years old and trying to convince strangers to buy Thin Mints (which, not to brag, but I had quite a knack for).

One of the most meaningful experiences I had as a Girl Scout was attending summer camp at Camp Little House (a Girl Scout summer camp in Miami). I remember feeling nervous on the first day. I had a clique of friends from my troop, but I was also surrounded by girls I had never met, wondering whether I would fit in. However, within days, those strangers became my cabinmates, teammates and, eventually, lifelong friends.

At camp, we shared everything — from late-night conversations and ghost stories during sleepover nights to group activities that required us to rely on one another. We learned to solve problems together, whether it was navigating a ropes course, organizing skits or simply figuring out how to work as a team. Those experiences created bonds that felt stronger than many of the friendships I had at school because they were built on trust, shared challenges and mutual support.

What makes Girl Scout friendships different is that they are rooted in collaboration rather than competition. In school, it can often feel like you’re constantly being compared to others — grades, sports, popularity. In Girl Scouts, the focus is on working together and lifting each other up. That environment encouraged me to be more open, more supportive and more willing to step into leadership roles without fear of being judged.

Beyond friendships, Girl Scouts also played a major role in developing my confidence. As a shy kid, speaking to people I didn’t know felt terrifying. Yet every cookie season, I was expected to approach anyone I could, make eye contact, explain what I was selling and handle rejection when people said no. It might sound simple, but those interactions taught me how to communicate clearly, think on my feet and recover from awkward situations — skills that are incredibly valuable later in life. Today, whether I’m presenting in class or talking to new people, I can trace that confidence back to those early cookie-selling days.

The organization also emphasized responsibility and goal-setting. Earning badges required effort and persistence, not just showing up. We had to plan service projects, learn new skills and sometimes step outside our comfort zones. Whether we were working toward a badge in community service, outdoor survival or financial literacy, we were constantly encouraged to set goals and follow through. That mindset — of setting a target and putting in the work to reach it — has stayed with me long after I stopped wearing a sash covered in patches.

Another major impact Girl Scouts had on me was instilling a sense of civic responsibility. From a young age, we were taught that being part of a community meant contributing to it. We volunteered at local events, collected donations and participated in projects that aimed to make our neighborhoods better places. Those early experiences shaped how I view my role in society. Instead of seeing community service as something optional, I learned to see it as something expected and necessary.

It’s not surprising, then, that so many successful and influential women credit Girl Scouts as part of their foundation. When figures, like Madeleine Albright, Condoleezza Rice, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, talk about their experiences in Girl Scouts, they often mention how the organization gave them their first opportunities to lead, speak publicly and take initiative. Hearing that as a young girl made those achievements feel more attainable. If women who once sold cookies and went to summer camp like me could grow up to shape foreign policy and lead a nation, then maybe my own goals weren’t so unrealistic after all.

Girl Scouts also helped normalize leadership in girls at an age when many of us are taught — directly or indirectly — to stay quiet or follow rather than lead. In our troop, girls planned meetings, voted on activities and took turns being in charge. That structure made leadership feel less intimidating and more like a natural part of growing up. Instead of waiting for someone else to take charge, we were encouraged to step forward ourselves.

Looking back now, I realize that Girl Scouts didn’t just give me fun memories; it gave me a framework for how to approach life. It taught me to be independent but also collaborative, ambitious but also compassionate. It showed me that leadership isn’t about being the loudest person in the room — it’s about being responsible, prepared and willing to help others succeed alongside you.

Seeing those girls outside Publix brought all of that back in a wave of nostalgia, but it also made me appreciate how much the organization continues to impact new generations. Even if they don’t fully realize it yet, those fifth graders are learning skills that will stay with them long after the cookies are sold and the uniforms no longer fit.

In a world that often underestimates young girls, Girl Scouts stands out as a space where they are encouraged to be capable, curious and confident. It is an organization that quietly builds future leaders — not through grand speeches or dramatic moments, but through everyday experiences like teamwork at summer camp, community service projects and, yes, even standing outside a grocery store asking strangers if they’d like to buy a box of cookies.

For me, being a Girl Scout was more than just a childhood activity — it was the beginning of learning who I was and who I could become. And judging by the countless successful women who once wore the same green and brown uniforms, I’m far from the only one who feels that way.