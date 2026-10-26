The Fear of Being Sincere

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have a friend who can make some of the most serious things sound like jokes. The humor doesn’t make the thought less sincere; it just gives it somewhere to hide. If the other person understands, the conversation can continue. If they do not, the whole thing can be dismissed with a laugh.

It is a clever form of self-preservation, and hardly an unusual one. We send a message that says “I miss you,” then soften it with “or whatever.” We compliment someone and immediately tease them. We confess interest with just enough irony to retreat if it is not returned. Somewhere along the way, the ability to appear unaffected became almost as desirable as being understood.

Sincerity requires us to stand beside what we have said and wait for an answer. Irony offers an exit. I understand why we take it, especially when the alternative is admitting that someone matters enough to disappoint us. But the more time we spend preparing our escape, the less certain anyone else can be of where we actually stand.

Dating seems particularly susceptible to this kind of performance. Availability may be confused for desparation, so someone leaves a message unanswered for a calculated interval. Someone wants to ask where a relationship is going but worries the question itself will change the answer. Flowers, a thoughtful date, or a direct admission of affection can feel like “too much,” even when the person receiving them would have been delighted. We have made a game of concealing investment, yet we wonder why the people around us seem so difficult to read.

Of course, “too much” can sometimes mean exactly that. A grand gesture from someone who has not listened to your wishes can feel intrusive, and an honest conversation still requires attention to timing and boundaries. The amount of money spent has little to do with whether an action is sincere. But when even a modest expression of care feels embarrassing, we may be protecting ourselves from the very closeness we say we want.

Research on self-disclosure offers one reason why clarity matters. In a review of studies on disclosure and liking, researchers Nancy Collins and Lynn Miller found that people tended to like those who shared more intimate information, disclosed more to people they already liked, and grew to like others more after opening up to them. These patterns appear across studies, but there’s no guarantee that telling someone how you feel will make them feel the same. Still, a relationship built entirely on hints gives both people very little to answer honestly.

The fear reaches beyond romance. A friend might disguise a genuine worry as a joke because a serious question would demand a serious reply. Someone else might pretend to not care about being invited, even though they notice every time they are left out. Humor can make difficult subjects easier to approach, and between people who know each other well, it can be its own form of tenderness. However, it becomes limiting when every feeling must arrive in costume.

At work, the costume changes. We call a project we spent weeks on “something I threw together,” or introduce an idea with “this might be stupid.” It can feel safer to appear casually talented than openly ambitious. If the idea fails, at least nobody knows how much we believed in it.

Workplaces also shape how safe it is to speak plainly. In a study of 51 work teams, researcher Amy Edmondson described psychological safety as a shared belief that people can take interpersonal risks. Teams with greater psychological safety showed more learning behavior. That finding concerns questions, mistakes, and ideas at work, rather than romantic vulnerability. Furthermore, it demonstrates why simply instructing people to “just be honest” is inadequate when previous responses to honesty have taught them to be careful.

Sometimes, caution is warranted. A person who has been mocked for caring, or punished for speaking up, may have good reason to test the room before offering more of themselves. Sincerity does not require indiscriminate openness, and it should never be mistaken for an obligation to share everything. The point is to choose clarity when it serves us, without treating it as a loss of dignity.

Perhaps that choice begins with letting small statements remain intact. Tell someone you enjoyed seeing them without adding a joke that takes it back. Ask the question you are hoping the other person will somehow answer unprompted. Give flowers because you want to, having paid enough attention to know they would be welcome. At work, allow yourself to say that you cared about the project and worked hard on it.

None of this guarantees the answer you want. Someone may not return your feelings; a colleague may disagree with your idea. Yet an unwelcome answer can offer more than weeks of guessing. It tells you something true about the relationship in front of you, and it gives both people a chance to decide what happens next.

My friend’s jokes often make people laugh, and I would never want them to disappear. I just hope there are people with whom the serious thought beneath jokes can be spoken plainly. Caring is already vulnerable. We need not make understanding it another test.