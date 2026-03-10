“The Devil Wears Prada” Returns in a New Fashion Era

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, my favorite movie was The Devil Wears Prada. I loved everything about it – the glamorous lifestyle, the sharp writing, the way fashion felt powerful instead of superficial. And don’t even get me started on the opening scene set to “Suddenly I See.” The outfits, the closet, the boots … Honestly, I could talk about it for days.

But I’ll spare you.

What I really want to talk about is the sequel.

When I first saw the teaser pop up on TikTok, I practically squealed. Actually, I jumped up and screamed. Seeing even a glimpse of my favorite characters again felt surreal. The idea that they might share the screen once more instantly transported me back to the first time I watched the original film. I counted down the days waiting for the full trailer.

Weeks later, I was sitting in a movie theater waiting for Wuthering Heights to start when the trailer finally played – and yes, I screamed again. Because honestly, how could I not?

The fashion was back. The energy was back. And the music? Perfect. Hearing “Vogue” set the tone felt like a full-circle moment. Seeing Andy, Emily, Miranda and Nigel together again brought a wave of nostalgia that reminded me why the film became such a cultural staple in the first place.

But alongside my excitement, there’s also a small fear.

What does The Devil Wears Prada look like in this generation?

The original film captured a specific moment in magazine culture – before smartphones dominated every interaction and before social media reshaped fashion journalism entirely. Today’s fashion world moves at algorithm speed. Trends are born on TikTok, editors compete with influencers and print magazines constantly fight to stay relevant.

Of course, the fashion will look different now. It has to. But I hope the sequel goes deeper than simply updating the outfits for a new era. I hope it explores what it means to work in magazine publishing today: the challenges facing legacy media, the pressure to adapt and the struggle to maintain creativity and authority in a digital-first world.

More than anything, I hope this sequel bridges generations, reminding longtime fans why magazines once felt magical while showing a new audience why fashion journalism still matters. Because The Devil Wears Prada was never just about clothes.