The Denim Spectrum: Which Iconic Brand Actually Fits Your Vibe?

We often treat jeans as a monolithic category, but with thousands of options, how can you realistically find what you’re looking for? A pair designed for a Gainesville summer feels nothing like the pair needed for a New York winter. My fun jeans and my work jeans don’t often mix, either. To find the perfect pair, I stopped looking for the “best” jeans and started looking for the right jeans for specific needs. So, after weeks of retail therapy, I’m breaking down my findings from several iconic brands.

1. J. Crew Factory

As an accessible purveyor of modern prep, J. Crew Factory denim is perfect for work and more dressy occasions. One particular pair caught my eye, featuring a wide-leg cut and a sailor patch pocket, similar to a classic Maeve pant. I own the same style in a colorful linen and the shorts variant, and since J. Crew Factory is one of my go-to stores, I was sure they would be a safe bet! While the fit was fine, the denim felt quite thin compared to most other jeans and would be better suited to spring or summer than to the Northeast winters I’m accustomed to.

The Type: The classy and bubbly girl

2. Abercrombie

I’ve walked by the Abercrombie “denim destination” on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue too many times not to head in for a try-on. I personally prefer curvy-cut jeans, and despite seeing a ton of ads about their curve line, there weren’t many options in-store. Though most jeans available were variations of a straight-leg cut, many offered a range of embroidery and embellishment options. I found one pair in my size in two different colors, and they fit completely differently.

The Type: The one-of-a-kind cool girl

3. Madewell

I’ve always found Madewell denim enticing while wandering the rest of the store. I love that the brand carries such a wide array of styles and sizes, and the displays are organized so it’s easy to tell the cuts apart. It wasn’t tough for me to find a style I loved (the Emmett curve), but it was hard to fall in love with the premium price tag. Madewell does offer a student discount, though, and I’ve had a lot of luck on their clearance rack!

The Type: The elevated clean girl

4. Lucky

Shopping in Lucky feels very luck-of-the-draw (pun intended). Sometimes, I’ve gone in and found nothing. But a couple of times, I’ve found the most beautiful, detailed embroidered jeans for $20 (or less). The only problem? The sizing is completely arbitrary. I’m typically a 2, but I’ve fit into sizes from 00 to 6. However, when I’ve found that perfect fit pair, I’ve gotten so many compliments on the designs!

The Type: The free-spirit standout

5. Garage

I’m a big fan of basics with a twist, and Garage fills this need perfectly for me. I remember getting one sweater in middle school that was so soft and lasted years! While the brand didn’t offer a wide variety of styles, the denim Garage carried in-store was well-constructed and trendy, but timeless.

The Type: The down-to-earth IT-girl

6. Levi’s

Despite running a bit small, Levi’s are the most accessible quality denim I’ve found. With a vast catalog of standard and curve styles, it’s not difficult to find the perfect fit. Plus, Levi’s can be purchased at brand stores, outlet stores, Target, Amazon and department stores, making it accessible to try on before buying. With frequent sales and student discounts, Levi’s is an excellent standard jean.

The Type: The loyal and reliable bestie