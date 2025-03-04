The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re not at BJ’s Restaurant on a Tuesday night, what are you doing? The elusive Pizookie costs $5 once a week, making it the perfect late-night snack for you and your friends. Plus, each Pizookie is massive, so splitting it two ways makes it only $2.50 per person. You can’t get a dessert that cheap anywhere these days!

When your server arrives with the menus, flip to the back immediately so you can weigh out your Pizookie options. Additionally, rotating seasonal flavors are advertised elsewhere in the restaurant, often on vinyl banners. There will always be eight or nine flavors to choose from, meaning you have to make a critical decision.

Which Pizookie is worth ordering? Take a look at the tier list below to see which flavors I find the best all around.

HAVEN’T TRIED

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut – I don’t like nuts, so there’s never been any reason to order this one.

Strawberry Shortcake – Fruity desserts aren’t my thing. Sorry to all the strawberry flavor fans out there!

Hot Fudge Brownie – The walnuts and cherry on top are not ideal, though I may try this one without those two toppings in the future.

GOOD

Sugar Cookie – There isn’t much going on with this one. Nevertheless, a sugar cookie with vanilla bean ice cream isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Triple Chocolate Made with Ghirardelli – Chocolate on chocolate on chocolate tastes great, but it’s way too filling. If you order this one, I recommend splitting it three ways due to its richness.

GREAT

Salted Caramel – Anything with caramel has to be solid, and this Pizookie is no exception. Plus, the chocolate chips on top are a bonus.

Cookies ‘n’ Cream – It may not have any Oreos in it, but it’s still delectable. The cookies ‘n’ cream whipped cream on top of the ice cream truly is to die for.

ELITE

Chocolate Chunk – You can never go wrong with the classic. The one that started it all.

Cinnamon Roll (seasonal flavor/current offering) – It’s not exactly a Pizookie by definition since cinnamon rolls compose its base instead of a cookie, but it’s heavenly regardless.

THE GOAT

Graham Cracker S’Mores (seasonal flavor) – The summertime special can’t be beaten. This Pizookie effortlessly blends hot and cold by pairing the warm cookie and toasted marshmallows on top with BJ’s delicious vanilla bean ice cream. Even better, the graham cracker pieces are the perfect spoon or fork alternative!

I hope you dine at BJs soon with your friends! At least a day before you visit, sign up for their rewards program – a free Pizookie awaits with a minimum of $6.25 spent!