The second half of the 20th century saw an abrupt uptake in the popularity of musicians from the British Isles (Ireland and the UK). A lot of these musicians found their fan bases initially in their home countries, but grew in popularity to achieve a global audience. Beatlemania started it all, and global success for many other British artists soon followed. From the Beatles igniting the flame, to Queen and U2, and Oasis and Blur who inspired the Arctic Monkeys, the evolution of music from across the pond represents how music has changed across decades. It’s not 1990 anymore, but the British Invasion is still going — and maybe it never stopped.

In no particular order, here are a handful of artists from the British Isles that I urge you to explore!

Sam Fender

I feel comfortable calling Sam Fender my favorite songwriter. His lyrics are bold, imaginative and heart-wrenching. His latest album, People Watching, holds his most personal lyrics yet. However, Sam Fender’s talent does not lie solely in his lyrics. His guitar riffs are next level, and he often incorporates harmonica or saxophone to add even MORE emotion to his tracks. Cementing himself as one of the best musical acts to come out of Newcastle, England, Fender is celebrating his third BBC Number 1 Album with People Watching. My personal favorite songs of his are “Get You Down”, “All Is On My Side” and “Arms Length”, but I am convinced his entire discography is perfect.

Fontaines D.C.

Dublin’s very own (DC stands for Dublin City), Fontaines is dominating the alternative music scene. Fontaines D.C. have quietly risen in popularity since the release of their debut album, Dogrel, in 2019. Now 3-time Grammy nominated, their recognition has gone global. Their 2024 album Romance is one of the most comprehensive albums of recent history. It is unique, and honors influences from poetry, literature and cinema. This album pushed them to global phenom status, nominated for two Grammys alone. It is hard to choose a favorite, but I find myself revisiting “Roman Holiday”, from their 2022 album Skinty Fia, most frequently.

Declan McKenna

Before he went viral for his song, “Brazil”, in 2021, Declan McKenna was known for his contributions to the blending of the “indie pop” and “pop rock” genres in the late 2010s. Most recently, McKenna opened for some of Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour in 2024. Declan McKenna’s sound is unlike any other, and his ability to bend genres is commendable. His debut album What Do You Think About the Car explores themes of politics and social issues. This trait is commendable in artists, especially from a country with such a complex history (not in a good way). My personal favorite songs of Declan McKenna’s are “Listen to Your Friends” and The Phantom Buzz (Kick In).

Wunderhorse

Jokingly dubbed “Your favorite artist’s favorite opener” Wunderhorse has supported every artist I have included on this list so far (Sam Fender, Fontaines D.C. and Declan McKenna). Beginning as a solo project of frontman Jacob Slater, Wunderhorse formed in 2021. Their punchy guitar and captivating live performances have given the band a loyal fanbase (myself included). The four-piece remains true to themselves in every aspect of their craft. Their debut single “Teal” remains my favorite song of theirs. The lyrics detail a complicated relationship between two people riddled by infidelity, addiction and illness. Another great track is “Girl” off of their 2022 album Midas.

Nell Mescal

Yes, she is Paul Mescal’s sister, and YES her music is amazing! Mescal’s dreamy-pop sound in addition to her heartfelt lyrics create an addicting mix. Her song “In My Head” was on repeat for weeks after I first heard it. The Irish singer opened for Phoebe Bridgers in 2021, kickstarting a whirlwind few years for the artist. After the release of her debut EP Can I Miss It For A Minute in May 2024, fans anxiously await more music from the young talent.

Inhaler

Properly utilizing his “nepo baby” status, frontman Elijah Hewson is writing his own story. His father, U2’s Bono, impacted his desire to become a musician, but the influence ends there. Hewson, alongside his three other bandmates, have created their own legacy as one of the best bands to come out of Ireland this century. Open Wide, their latest release, was produced with the help of Kid Harpoon, who is most revered for his work on Harry’s House. This album is not afraid to push boundaries, and exhibits the band’s maturity into developing their own distinctive sound. My personal favorites are “So Far So Good” and “Even Though”.

Harry Styles

Speaking of Harry’s House, Harry Styles is no longer defined by his boy band days. Styles has worked tirelessly to create a name for himself, and done so successfully. Employing his creativity and individuality, Styles’ three solo albums have all done well on the charts. While “Watermelon Sugar” and “As It Was” remain his biggest hits, my favorite song of his is “Daylight”. Beyond his music, the success of his global Love on Tour created a culture within itself. As a longtime fan of his music, I was able to attend two shows of Love on Tour, and there is no feeling quite like a Harry Styles concert.

While this list shows that rock is my genre of choice, there are plenty more talents emerging from that corner of the world. Acts like Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Dua Lipa dominate pop charts, and have been doing so for years. There is a never ending supply of good music coming out of the British Isles, and I cannot wait to discover a new artist to obsess over!