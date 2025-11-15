The Best of Billie Eilish in Orlando

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour” took over Orlando’s Kia Center Oct. 14. Billie Eilish performed for a sold-out crowd with enough energy to power the entire arena. Her setlist included both staple songs and new tracks, making for a complete concert. The show flowed perfectly, with little to no filler between each number, and certain parts made for exceptional entertainment.

“CHIHIRO”

Beginning with a bang is the only way to start a concert, and Eilish made sure to do so. The moment she emerged from an illuminated cube in the center of the stage, the whole arena went silent. Chills!

“bad guy”

It’s amazing live… duh! In all seriousness, though, experiencing “bad guy” can’t be put into words. Calling it hype would be an understatement. Everyone clapped along during the verses, screamed during the chorus and jumped around during the instrumental sections. From the floor to the nosebleeds, everyone brought the hype.

“when the party’s over”

This easily was Eilish’s showstopper number, highlighting her powerful vocals and ability to command the crowd. Before singing, she asked everyone to remain silent for a minute so she could record her voice to create a layered “loop” recording. Ed Sheeran does this at his shows using a foot-powered pedal system, and it’s actually sick. The slowed-down, stripped-down version of “when the party’s over” really hit people in the feels for sure.

“Guess”

The song began with Charli XCX’s pre-recorded part, including music video clips on the screens. Reminiscent of Michael Jackson’s halftime show appearance, Eilish then sprang out of a hidden B Stage platform, marking her Main Stage departure. Black and green visuals accompanied this rave-like segment, where not a single person sat down. In other words, “Brat” lived on.

“lovely,” “BLUE” and “ocean eyes”

This piano medley showcased Eilish’s additional musical talents, often overlooked. Playing snippets from songs created for different albums served as a great way to fit additional songs into her set without making it too long. They also flowed well into each other because nobody deserves to hear a choppy musical medley.

“What Was I Made For?”

Eilish scored her second Academy Award for this track from Barbie, and the live version sounded even more angelic than the recording. Pink lights illuminated the whole arena as people turned on their phone flashlights, creating a beautiful atmosphere all around.

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

To close the show, Eilish sang a fan-favorite from her new album, serving as the perfect send-off for anyone who attended with a friend or significant other. Confetti flew across the lower bowl, the crowd burst with excitement and the night concluded.

The tour continues through Nov. 23, ending with two shows in San Francisco. Here’s to hoping for a filmed version in the near future!