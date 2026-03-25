The Beauty of Having Whimsy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In today’s world, value is measured by being productive, efficient and serious. Having “whimsy,” letting loose and having fun in all the small and big parts of life, can almost feel like an endangered quality. It is a rebellion against dullness—it’s a new way to engage and live life. To be whimsical is to be free.

Being more whimsical can mean becoming more enthusiastic in small things and looking at everything with awe. It’s almost impossible to enjoy the small pleasures of life if you’re always trying to make a persona that caters to others. It is important to allow yourself to fully feel wonder for life.

Another way would be to collect the things that make you happy. Many people say that they don’t have time for silly things, but they do; they just don’t want to make the time. Many people collect different items, from comic books to buttons to figurines. You should never feel ashamed to find something you like and get many more of them. One of my favorite things to collect is stickers. I love collecting as many as I can and adding them to whatever I can, such as cases and water bottles, because seeing them always makes me feel happier. Additionally, visit and explore new places. Going somewhere new not only expands your worldview, but feeds the curiosity whimsy may bring. It takes courage to choose joy without justification, but whimsy refuses that pressure of justifying. These acts seem small, but they protect the freedom to feed our minds and souls to the fullest without repercussions.

Lastly, you can’t be “whimsical” without letting others be themselves too. This means not judging people because of what they enjoy or who they are. Everyone has their own idea of what it means to be whimsical, so it shouldn’t be something to judge. We would never want others to tell us how to live our lives, so why would we do it ourselves? Embrace others and their sense of whimsy, talk about your interests with them and relate to them on a personal level. Finding a community that understands you and takes you for who you are is so important. Sometimes, it is good to let loose of that professional persona and be yourself. After all, a little whimsy never hurt anyone.