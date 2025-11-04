The Ballroom Breakdown: Dancing with the Stars Season 34

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With eight counts, glitter and the sound of heels tapping the dance floor, Dancing with the Stars is back for another talent-filled season. From show-stopping routines to dramatic eliminations, Season 34 is already serving up everything viewers have wanted and more, providing the sparkle and suspense fans live for. This season had fans and even non-fans anxiously awaiting for the star studded live episodes.

Season 34 was filled with exciting figures like Robert Irwin, a wildlife conservationist known for his cute charm and charisma; Alix Earle, social media star and influencer known for her fun lifestyle and party girl aesthetic; Jordan Chiles, an Olympic gymnast known for her talent and strength; and so many more.

The show’s dynamic is just pure community energy. Pros and stars have been able to showcase their personal and professional relationships thanks to social media platforms like TikTok. DWTS has long been established as a family community, and that is exactly what viewers love so much about it. Examples of this are seen in the relationships of married pros like Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy, or Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov. This dynamic is so fun and cute to see aired, because you see how they can go from partners to competitors in a snap.

Surprisingly, Season 34 not only brought wholesome friendships and surprising bursts of celebrity dance talent, but it also brought heartbreak by shocking eliminations. One of the most talked-about eliminations was that of Brandon Armstrong and Lauren Jauregui, who is a famous singer and former member of Fifth Harmony. The reason this elimination stirred up such controversy was because of their competition: pro Emma Slater and actor/comedian Andy Richter. Richter was the expected elimination due to his dance level, as it was more slow-paced and repetitive. However, he captivated his viewers’ hearts due to his outstanding kindness. Even judge Derek Hough said he is “what DWTS is all about.” So, even though many were impressed by Armstrong and Jauregui’s routines, they didn’t make the cut. As a result, Jauregui exclaimed she was “pissed” on air.

Nevertheless, eliminations happen, like Baron Davis and Corey Feldman (week 2), Lauren Jauregui (Week 3) and Hilaria Baldwin (week 4). Yet, that’s show business—the show carried on, and many celebs continued to impress. You can see the full list of these impressive pairings below. For example, Whitney Leavitt, reality T.V. star from “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” has shocked fans with her talent and dance ability with partner Mark Ballas. Similarly, celebrity Dylan Efron and pro Karagach continue to shock judges with their elaborate performances and have received some of the highest scores.

There are still many dances incoming for Season 34, so expect twirls, jumps, tears and confetti as we prepare for the finale on Nov. 25.

Pairings (Pro and Star):