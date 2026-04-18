The Art of the Bottle Episode

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The bottle episode is a time-honored (money-saving) TV format, one that’s been done since the early days of television. They usually take place and are filmed in only one location, and are … usually not well received. A lot of people think they’re “filler,” or think their deviations from the series’ normal programming are unnecessary, jarring or boring. I, however, think their departures make them important (when done well) and add depth to the characters or relationships they examine.

Why do bottle episodes exist?

For one, they’re cheap to produce. An episode of TV is expensive: costuming, sets, production crews and day players (actors paid daily—think people who play waitstaff—or by episode), they all need to get paid. A bottle episode makes that all so much simpler.

Not only that, but they’re easy ways to get creative. As a writer myself, there’s no easier way to be inventive than to limit yourself. Ironic, but effective. The tight structure makes the characters easier to write for.

What does a good bottle episode look like?

Clearly, as the chapter authority on bottle episodes, I have my opinions.

“The One Where No One’s Ready” (Friends: Season 3, Episode 2): An episode that makes me say a very rare “poor Ross,” this is a classic. The friend group fails to get ready for Ross’s (David Schwimmer) work gala, and he slowly loses his mind over it. The whole thing takes place in Monica and Rachel’s shared apartment, and you hardly even notice with all the insane stuff that they manage to pack into it. This is bottle episode excellence, and it’s so well received that Friends went on to do more of them throughout the show’s run. “Beard After Hours” (Ted Lasso: Season 2, Episode 9): Okay, not exactly a bottle episode, as it has multiple locations, but it does depart from the show’s structure, following one character (and I haven’t mentioned Ted Lasso in an article all semester, which, if you know me, is a crime). Beard After Hours follows … well, Beard (Brendan Hunt) after hours. The assistant coach of the fictional Richmond Greyhounds goes from a loss against Manchester City to his apartment, the pub, a club and then … well! He goes to a lot of places, essentially. But this episode really is perfect. Beard is a character that, up until now, has been a man of mystery and—in a very Ferb Fletcher way (yes, I’m filling my quota for Maria-specific references!)—a man of few words. But in this episode, he comes to life in a way we haven’t seen before. Suddenly, his tumultuous relationship isn’t a background joke, but a deep love that he struggles to keep hold of. His dedication to his job doesn’t just contrast with Ted’s (Jason Sudeikis) lack of knowledge of the sport, but is a part of his personal character, which hits even harder when they lose. In a single episode, we learn more about Beard than ever before, while also taking a moment to tie up other loose threads in the background. This is one of my favorite episodes of the series, even though it is just so, so different from the rest of the show. And for that, I call it one of the best bottle episodes! “Remedial Chaos Theory” (Community: Season 3, Episode 4): When I think of peak Community, I think of this episode. Exploring the multiverse in a hilarious way, this episode is highly regarded by everyone. While it certainly isn’t grounded the way a bottle episode might usually be, it takes place entirely in Troy (Donald Glover) and Abed’s (Danny Pudi) apartment. It starts with the fairly simple premise of who has to go downstairs to get the group’s pizza and takes a very Community-esque turn, leading to a series of multiversal hijinks. The roll of the dice is a fun visual effect, no matter how many times it’s repeated, and that reaction image of Troy looking around at the blazing apartment is iconic. As far as bottle episodes go, this one is more expensive than the genre’s usual type, but it’s still unforgettable. “The Box” (Brooklyn 99: Season 5, Episode 4): Three “Oh Damns” and an insane monologue, this is one of the best episodes of the show and the most iconic. It takes place entirely in the interrogation room of the precinct, as Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) struggle to get a confession out of their murder suspect, Phillip Davidson (Sterling K. Brown, who won an Emmy for this episode!). It’s hilarious, full of tension and has one of the best resolutions of the series. The timing is perfect, and it’s a fantastic bottle episode—a departure from a show’s structure to give insight into a key relationship (Holt and Peralta’s father-son dynamic is in full swing here) and develop the characters outside of sitcom rules. “Not Yet” (One Day at a Time: Season 2, Episode 13): So … I’m quickly realizing something about myself, and it’s that I love bottle episodes more than I thought? I literally cried during this episode a few months ago. Lydia (Rita Moreno) suffers a stroke, and her family gathers around her bedside, hoping and praying desperately for a full recovery. The whole episode takes place in Lydia’s hospital room, as members of the family cycle in and out, sharing personal anecdotes and wishes for Lydia to get better. At the height of the episode, Lydia herself has a turn. She has an out-of-body experience, her late husband Berto (Berto Riera) appearing to her. The two dance, and (through shoulder-racking sobs) you wonder: is it her time? Are we saying goodbye to the iconic Lydia Alvarez? Well, judging by the title of the episode, I think you can guess that no, “not yet.” I cry throughout the episode (literally throughout it. From the first minute to the last. It’s deadly serious.)

So, I think I’m a bottle-episode enthusiast now. They’re fun, okay? But seriously, next time you think they’re just filler or unnecessary, remember that they can be some of the best, richest episodes in a series. (And, on a half-related note, find something you love talking about and see if you’re as surprisingly passionate about it as I apparently am about bottle episodes).