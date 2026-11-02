The Angels Are Back: Inside the Gossip, Glitz and Glamour of the Victoria’s Secret Runway

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Set the scene: pink, stripes, diamonds, lace, bows, blowouts, angel wings, shouted call times, “3, 2, 1, GO!” and lots and lots of hairspray.

While this may sound like complete chaos to some, for many girls, it’s a dream come true. For more than three decades, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has brought this vision to life, transforming the runway into a world of supermodels, extravagant wings, iconic musical performances from some of the biggest names, and unapologetic glamour.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debuted in 1995 and quickly became one of the year’s most anticipated fashion events. After its 2018 show, the brand put its star-studded runway on a six-year hiatus, bringing the Angels back for their long-awaited return in October 2024. Fast forward to 2026, and the Angels are back, the hot pink carpet is rolled out and the iconic wings are making another appearance. Needless to say, the show is giving us plenty to talk about. From familiar faces and surprise runway appearances to viral performances and behind-the-scenes drama, this year’s show proved that there’s much more to the Victoria’s Secret runway than just lingerie. So, let’s dive into the gossip, glitz, and glamour that had everyone hosting watch parties.

The Soundtrack

This portion of the show always generates plenty of buzz. I mean, looking back, there have been so many iconic performances that people still reference to this day. From Justin Timberlake performing “SexyBack” in 2006 to Taylor Swift taking the stage in back-to-back years in 2013 and 2014, the show has welcomed its fair share of celebrities, including Bruno Mars. And the list goes on!

This year, Victoria’s Secret brought together four very different artists, each adding their own sound and style to the runway. Megan Moroney kicked things off with “6 Months Later” and “Wish I Didn’t,” bringing country to the catwalk in oversized, fluffy pink wings that made her look like a real-life Angel Barbie. Next up was Tate McRae, who performed “Housewife,” “Dear God,” and “Sports Car” while showing off her signature dance moves in a striking red set and wispy wings. KATSEYE then took over the PINK halftime show with “Pinky Up” and “Animal,” bringing their signature girl-group energy and electric choreography to the stage. Megan Thee Stallion closed out the musical performances with “Her” and “Body,” complete with metallic wings of her own.

While the performances lived up to the Victoria’s Secret hype, fans had some mixed opinions. Some questioned whether Moroney’s country sound fit the fast-paced runway, while others pointed out that models had to dodge her oversized wings rather than follow their usual straight path. KATSEYE also sparked a range of reactions, with some loving their choreography while others felt it distracted them from the models. Meanwhile, Tate McRae was praised for her high-energy performance, and Megan Thee Stallion brought her signature confidence and commanding stage presence. Clearly, the music gave fans just as much to talk about as the fashion.

Once an Angel, Always an Angel

Beyond the musical performances, one of the most anticipated parts of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is seeing some of the industry’s biggest names return to the runway and discovering what extravagant wings they’ll wear this time around. After all, what’s the show without the Angels who helped make it famous in the first place?

This year, familiar faces like Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel returned, bringing back a little of the nostalgia that made the original shows so legendary. Lima wore two different sets of wings throughout the show. Her first look featured a neon-green lace bodysuit paired with delicate pink floral wings resembling cherry blossom branches, while her closing look featured embellished white lingerie and enormous silver-white beaded wings. Swanepoel stunned in two looks, first strutting in a baby-pink lace bodysuit with a flowing train and floral headpiece before returning in a white, crystal-embellished lingerie set complete with extravagant silver wings and dangling crystals.

Of course, plenty of other standout models graced the runway, including sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid; Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who returned after 16 years; and Elsa Hosk and Barbara Palvin, who walked just six weeks postpartum. Newer faces like Alex Consani, Amelia Gray and Anok Yai also made appearances, bringing together some of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognizable names and a new generation of runway stars.

Casting Controversy

While fans were excited to see their favorite Angels return, they couldn’t help but wonder where a few other timeless faces were. Apparently, some of the models themselves were just as surprised! Former Angel Romee Strijd took to social media in a tearful video, revealing that her agency called just six days before the show to tell her she hadn’t been selected because Victoria’s Secret didn’t think she was the right fit for this year’s lineup. According to Strijd, the brand claimed she had already been cut from casting, contradicting what she’d been told in the weeks leading up to the event.

Strijd wasn’t the only familiar face missing. Former Angels Lais Ribeiro, Frida Aasen and Taylor Hill were also absent from the runway. With so much of the show’s comeback centered around nostalgia, fans couldn’t resist questioning why some of the models who helped define the brand’s legacy weren’t included this year.

From Watching Angels to Becoming One

While not every familiar face made it back to the runway, Victoria’s Secret introduced an exciting new addition this year: giving aspiring models the chance to earn their own wings. Through a nationwide open casting call, the brand searched for its next Angel, hosting casting events at malls across America, including Dadeland Mall in Miami, Florida. Imagine going from shopping at your local mall to walking one of fashion’s most legendary runways!

The entire journey was documented in Victoria’s Secret’s new YouTube series, Angels Among Us, which followed the contestants from their initial auditions to the final selection. Out of more than 100,000 applicants, three finalists made it to the runway: Andreína Martínez Fournier, Tatyana Tinsley and Solange Omon. 21-year-old Solange Omon, originally from Cameroon, was crowned the newest Angel, making her runway debut in a lace-trimmed lingerie set with shimmering golden wings. Alongside her new title, she earned an exclusive modeling contract with IMG Models.

The Fantasy Bra

And now, for arguably the most talked-about moment of the entire show: the Fantasy Bra. After an eight-year pause, the iconic, diamond-covered showstopper finally made its return, and the model chosen to wear it was a complete shock. Being selected to wear the Fantasy Bra is a huge honor in itself, especially considering this year’s design was worth a whopping $50 million and featured over 4,400 natural diamonds.

Picture this: mystical, sparkly jewelry sounds filled the room as the silhouette of a mystery

model appeared in a hallway. The lighting, the suspense, the diamonds… everything was building up to the big reveal. So, who was the mystery model? Kylie Jenner! Making her Victoria’s Secret runway debut, Jenner stepped out in the extravagant Fantasy Bra, a sheer white miniskirt, and enormous white feathered wings as “Angel of My Dreams” by JADE played in the background. The outfit, the blowout, the face and body card . . . I mean, everything about this moment had people talking.

The music was just as memorable as the look itself. Originally released in 2024, “Angel of My Dreams” has found a whole new audience thanks to Jenner’s runway moment, with streams skyrocketing following the show. I can almost guarantee that within your first few scrolls on TikTok, you’ll come across the song on your FYP. Two years after its release, it’s getting its very own Victoria’s Secret moment.

With such high expectations surrounding the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, it’s safe to say that this year’s event delivered, and even went above and beyond in some ways. Of course, there were also moments that left fans disappointed and a few things the brand could improve on for next year. Nevertheless, between the iconic Angels, unforgettable performances, and a little runway drama, whether you loved every second or had a few critiques, one thing’s for sure: Victoria’s Secret reminded us why we keep coming back for more.