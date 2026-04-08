The 4 Best Places to Grab a Slice in Gainesville

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a city like Gainesville, where college life and local culture blend seamlessly, everyone seems to have a go-to pizza spot. Whether you’re sitting down for a laid-back dinner, grabbing takeout between classes or hunting for the perfect late-night slice, there’s a place for every moment. Fan favorites like Satchel’s Pizza, Piesano’s, Square House Pizza and Italian Gator Pizza each bring something different to the table, along with a loyal following ready to defend their pick as the best in town.

Satchel’s Pizza

A true Gainesville staple, Satchel’s Pizza has been serving the community since 2003 and holds a special place in many locals’ hearts. Known for its thin-crust pies and wide range of creative toppings, Satchel’s isn’t just about the food; it’s about the experience. The restaurant doubles as an eclectic art space, with walls covered floor-to-ceiling in local artwork and a “junkyard treasures” area filled with quirky finds and merch. Even the sodas are made in-house, complete with hand-drawn labels that match the restaurant’s playful vibe. It’s the kind of place where people proudly stick the bumper sticker on their car after just one visit. Founded by artist and owner Satchel Raye, the restaurant reflects his vision of combining food, art and community into something memorable, complete with live music and a whole lot of personality.

Piesano’s Stone Fired Pizza

If you’re craving something more traditional, Piesano’s delivers classic Italian-American comfort food that’s become a favorite among students. Conveniently located near campus, it’s an easy choice for both quick takeout and casual group dinners. From cheesy pizzas to hearty dishes like chicken parmesan and garlic rolls, Piesano’s leans into that comforting, no-surprises Italian flavor profile. With multiple locations across Florida and years of steady popularity, it’s the kind of dependable spot people return to again and again.

SQUARE HOUSE PIZZA

For a newer addition to the scene, Square House Pizza has quickly made a name for itself since opening in 2020. Specializing in Detroit-style pizza, the restaurant offers thick, rectangular pies with crispy edges and a soft, chewy interior. The cheese caramelizes along the crust, giving each bite a rich, satisfying texture. Like Satchel’s, Square House embraces a fun, offbeat atmosphere, its checkout counter lined with playful trinkets (yes, including those tiny finger hands). With its focus on personal-sized pizzas, it’s perfect for grabbing a quick, customized meal without sacrificing quality or creativity.

Italian Gator Pizza

And of course, no Gainesville pizza roundup would be complete without Italian Gator Pizza. A late-night essential, this walk-up window is a go-to after a night out. Serving up classic New York–style slices, Italian Gator delivers exactly what you want after a long night: hot, cheesy, a little greasy and completely satisfying. Its location near popular bars only adds to its reputation as the perfect end-of-night stop.

Each of these spots reflects a different side of Gainesville’s personality, from artsy and eclectic to classic and convenient. That’s part of what makes the city’s food scene so fun: no matter your mood, there’s a slice waiting for you.