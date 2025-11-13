That First Sip Feeling: How Starbucks Actually Changed My Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes all you need is that first sip feeling of joy to kickstart a beautiful day or to stop a frustrating day from being any worse. It sounds like something I should be mocked for — having such an intimate relationship with a beverage chain — but the truth is, getting a fun drink every other day has shown me great awakenings of creativity, spontaneity, productivity and pure bliss. Even on the days where everything that could go wrong goes wrong, I can ground myself in the assurance that that first sip feeling of gratitude will always be there.

Having a coffee, matcha or refresher addiction as a teenage girl is basically inevitable. They taste good, they’re aesthetic and they’re the epitome of perfection. But it runs deeper than that. I’ve made my fair share of at-home drinks with DIY cold foam, syrups, fun brands of flavored creamers and more. The conclusion? Nothing beats getting it at Starbucks. Despite taking almost all my money, being addicted to Starbucks actually benefits me in more ways than one would expect.

I look forward to my staples and basic orders like Strawberry Acai Refreshers and Iced Vanilla Latte, or an occasional Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. What really gets me excited is experimenting with new things. Adding random flavors to a matcha, an extra shot of espresso to a cold brew when I’m really tired or even an extra pump of syrup, the world (my Starbucks drink) is my oyster!

In terms of whimsicality, my love for the world’s largest coffee franchise has transformed some of my more boring days into impulsive adventures. Whenever I feel like I need to get out of the house for some fresh air and a mood booster, I have the reassurance that a local Starbucks is just around the corner for a quick drive. Whether that means putting on my favorite playlist on the way there or bringing a friend to chat and catch up with at a table inside, Starbucks is a perfect neutral setting for pretty much any kind of necessary reboot. Some of my mom and I’s best chats came from our spontaneous decisions to grab a coffee in the morning (or obsess over the seasonal holiday drink drops), where we would spill our guts out and talk about basically anything. For us, it almost became a weekly tradition to make a small trip as a healthy habit of escapism from our realities to stay connected with each other, taking a break from the heavy loads life often puts on our desks. Our Starbucks trips became a symbol of enjoying the little things and staying present in every moment.

Not only does the practicality of being able to go on whim allow me to feel in control of my peace and joy, but oftentimes a cozy drink and snack can also propel your sense of efficiency. We all lose that spark of motivation from time to time, despite the persistence of deadlines and due dates. The occasional dose of caffeine tends to help me hone in on my area of focus, whether that be school assignments, job tasks or even just house chores. Nothing says productivity quite like a plastic cup of vitality.

Growing up, Starbucks was something I used to view as an occasional treat. It was a thing I would get if I were craving something sweet or if I wanted to match my older sister on her own Starbucks runs. What I’ve learned over the years is that caffeine’s role as a stimulant, the overall aesthetic of the drinks and the enticement of the Starbucks brand has really drawn millions around the world into their lure. I’m definitely not the exception. No matter what is going on, Starbucks really does always brighten my day. There is something truly so refreshing and gratifying about that energy, productivity and creativity you get from that first sip feeling.