T(APP) Into Success: 12 Must-Have Apps that Make College Easier

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I first arrived at the University of Florida, I was incredibly anxious. The flood of new information submerged my brain to the point where I started to question my acceptance. How could I possibly schedule in every class period, complete my chores, make friends and find time to simply take care of myself? It seemed impossible, and yet, with the help of the many wonderful people I’ve met on campus, the greatest tool appeared to be my phone.

See? Technology is good for you.

(Take that, parents).

So while it’s very easy to get overwhelmed by the endless to-knows of attending UF, I’ve compiled together this list of essential apps, making your lives 100x easier. Enjoy!

Google Calendar

If I’m being honest, I probably spend more time on Google Calendar than with my friends. In fact, I even collaborate WITH my friends on Google Calendar, so if it wasn’t obvious, the platform is quite the lifeline for me.

Nonetheless, utilizing this beautiful app is my highest recommendation for those of you who think that you can remember all of your class times, appointments and, yes, even a few minutes to call your mom. I probably do THAT every day.

I love the feeling of having my week planned out, and it is very helpful to color-code each class or task so that it is consistent each day. It is even proven to increase your memory retention! Google Calendar also has the ability to sync with other services, including Gmail and Canvas, which is a great tool to seamlessly input deadlines and events.

Canva

I’m not gonna lie, it took me a while to really stick with Canva. I promise you though, it is entirely worth it. Many classes require some kind of creative presentation assignment, or even something as basic as the resume that you should be working on…

Canva also offers a variety of templates, from flyers to social media posts, which are applicable for all kinds of college activities. You don’t even need advanced design experience because the templates are already expertly designed.

Whether it be for the group project that everyone procrastinated or the social media flyer you promised to create for your student org, Canva’s got your back.

UF RecSports

I’ll tell you, when I discovered the UF RecSports app, my life was forever changed. That is, the inner lululemon soccer mom within me.

This platform offers a TON of daily workout classes and provides registration prior to the allotted time. Ranging from hip hop cardio to total body to yogalates (my personal favorite), the RecSports app allows you to schedule any option…unless there are 0 spots left, which can happen quite a bit.

RecSports also recommends free participation in any of their intramural teams or clubs. They even send updates to your UFL email to keep you informed about the latest events or programs. It’s a great way to stay active on campus. Plus, the fee of not showing up a few times is enough of an incentive to get involved!

GroupMe

While it isn’t used for every commitment, GroupMe is still a necessary application when it comes to student org updates and workplace information. It’s sort of like a giant group chat, except a lot more professional and organized. The executive teams usually take up the admin role on the platform, where they have the freedom to remove or add members.

I highly recommend GroupMe to save you guys the trouble of asking some of the following:

“What time was the meeting again?”

“Where were we supposed to go”

“I didn’t even know about that…can you send me the details?”

eAccounts

As basic as this app is, it allows for a lot of time saved when it comes to tracking your meal plan swipes. Using your UFL sign-in, eAccounts displays your FLEX or declining balance, depending on your plan, as well as a heads up about how many swipes you have remaining for the week.

Mindshift

For those of you (myself included) who find themselves constantly overwhelmed by the demands of our college education, Mindshift is a lifesaver. It’s backed by scientifically-proven tools to encourage mindfulness and help you combat that pre-exam anxiety.

Mindshift tracks your progress too, providing occasional check-ins and mood tracking. While this seems like a whole to-do, I promise you that taking the initiative to take care of your mental health is absolutely essential. The meditation app Headspace is also popular, however, it does require a payment, so it’s a good thing to keep that factor in mind when considering app options.

Uber/Lyft

Do I even need to explain this one?

Uber, or Lyft if you prefer, offers students the convenience of booking rides to and from their destination. When you don’t own a car on campus, this method of transportation can be extremely helpful, especially at night. Lyft specifically provides a student discount of 20% off, and Uber includes an UberOne program with various rewards and benefits.

As a student who tends to be a bit skeptical of taking these random rides, I’ve uncovered several ways to feel safe. The apps allow you to share your ETA with your friends and family so that they can guarantee your secure arrival. Plus, you can always carpool with your girls, making the ride much more enjoyable and financially consoling.

Notion

I have a notion that this app will be especially helpful to all of you guys (get it?)

All jokes aside, Notion is an incredibly valuable platform to keep you on top of your tasks and commitments. It is very versatile in the sense that it can be adapted to different purposes, such as note-taking, project control or inspiration boards. I have found the creative freedom of Notion to be especially motivating, as I can insert various formats or visual templates. If you struggle with time or task management, the platform provides due date priority organization along with progress updates.

And for a little collab moment, Notion works very well with your Google Calendar. You have the ability to view meetings and appointments alongside your tasks and assignments.

Mobile Order

This one goes out to all the packed schedule girlies, because I see you, and I’m here for you. If you’re running to your 6pm class and can’t find time to wait in line for that Starbucks triple-shot espresso, Mobile Order provides you with an on-the-go purchase system. It presents multiple methods of payment, from FLEX to retail equivalency, as well as the allotted time in which your order will be ready to pick up.

CSC Go

CSC Go. Oh how I love CSC Go. There isn’t much to say except that it is a dorm must-have for your favorite activity of the week: laundry. With a linked wallet and easily navigable system, this app saves you money and allows you to track the time of your load. I think that we can collectively agree on the fact that other people taking out our laundry is incredibly frustrating; but at the same time, waiting to put in ours because someone forgot to take out their own is even worse.

Pinterest

Okay so maybe it isn’t a MUST have…but I’ll be honest, Pinterest has been a great source of inspiration for game days, and manifesting that “future me” aesthetic. I’ve acquired some great charcuterie board designs, DIY gift ideas, not to mention a killer Eras Tour fit. I also turn to Pinterest on my low motivation days, just so that I can scroll through the endless pins of quotes demanding for me to get my act together and actually do my homework.

The app also encourages creativity in the sense that you can design your own mood boards as well as post personalized pins. It’s kind of like a more low key Instagram, where you aren’t checking if your situationship liked or commented on a post. In fact, most people probably won’t even see it.

Quizlet

Ah, Quizlet. My favorite on-and-off relationship. When it started charging for unlimited advanced features, I completely ghosted the app. Yet, the free plan of unlimited flashcards and basic learning sets keeps me drawn to it, as my exam success rate is dependent on my Quizlet study guides. The flashcards even let you upload images and personalize question format, from true/false questions to multiple choice. Your professors are particularly fond of those!

If you’re anything like me, *cough* a top creator on Quizlet *cough*, then you already know the chokehold the app has on our exam prep. If you haven’t downloaded Quizlet, then what are you even doing?

