Sweet Treats: Gainesville Edition

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I loooove a sweet treat. Who doesn’t? Celebrating clearing your to-do list, driving home after dinner, yapping with friends, it doesn’t matter. The occasion is irrelevant. As soon as someone soft launches getting a sweet treat, I’m caught— hook, line and sinker. Now, I could talk about Jeremiah’s or Cold Stone or Crumbl, but…that’s boring. You can get those anywhere. Lucky for me (and you), Gainesville is filled with local spots that are perfect for grabbing a little something sweet. And if you don’t know GNV that well, no worries. I made a map with each location (you’re welcome)!

Donuts

Flatfish Doughnuts – @flatfish_gnv HOURS: Weekdays: CLOSED :( Fri – Sun: 10:00 A.M. until they sell out You wanna talk about a classic Gainesville sweet treat? Flatfish MUST be in the conversation. These are literally like eating a cloud, so, SO good. Their flavors rotate monthly, so be sure to check out their March menu before it’s gone! PS: although they technically open at 10:00 A.M., it’s not uncommon for the line to be wrapped around the corner by then…don’t say I didn’t warn ya!

Baloo’s Donuts & Coffee – @baloosdonuts HOURS: Sunday & Monday: CLOSED :( Tues – Sat: 7:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. Fun fact, Baloo’s was the very first donut shop I tried in Gainesville! Their donuts are definitely on the cakier side, kind of like a significantly less dry version of an Old Fashioned from Dunkin’. They offer a huge selection of permanent donut flavors, but they also have a rotating seasonal menu.



Afternoon Pick-Me-Ups

Honey Nitro – @honey_nitro HOURS: They literally change daily. Check out the “Find Us” highlight on their Instagram to see where the cart will be! Honey Nitro is a cutesy little bike/cart that makes its way around UF and the Gainesville area. If you’ve ever been on campus and seen like 30 people in line in front of a little teal cart, that’s it! Like Baloo’s, they have a few drinks & customizations available permanently and then a rotating menu of yummy seasonal offerings.

Coterie Market – @coteriemarketgnv HOURS: Sun – Wed: 9:00 A.M. – 10:00 P.M. Thurs – Sat: 9:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. Oh, Coterie Market, where do I begin? They’re serving up some of the most creative drinks that I’ve ever seen. But it doesn’t stop there. In addition to drinks, they sell an array of baked goods, jewelry and knickknacks. They also host adorable events & workshops almost everyday. On the 1st, they did a pie potluck that was super cute, but I was genuinely seething in jealousy when I missed their Valentine’s Day cake exchange.



Baked Goods

Brother Cookie – @brothercookie HOURS: Mon & Tues*: CLOSED :( Wed*: 2:30 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. *According to their website, these hours for Tuesdays and Wednesdays are only until April 7th! Thurs – Sat: 12:00 P.M. – 11:00 P.M. Sunday: 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. For those who haven’t tried, I think that Brother Cookie is the definition of “sometimes, simple is better.” The cookies are HUGE, but they have simple flavors and a regular cookie (not cake-like) texture. Their menu isn’t massive, but the cookies they serve are super yummy and very consistent. Brother’s a little further off campus than the other shops on this list but definitely worth the journey in my opinion.

Uppercrust – @uppercrust_bakery_ HOURS: Daily: 8:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. Like Brother Cookie, this one’s a little further off-campus, but it’s so worth it! They’re serving up a wide variety of baked goods. Croissants, scones, cookies, macarons— you name it, they have it. Their chocolate croissant (pain au chocolat for those of us who studied abroad in France) is to die for, and their savory roses are spectacular, too.



I’m of the belief that there’s nothing with a little sweet treat every now and then…or every day. Whatever floats your boat! The way I see it is that if my desire for a yummy snack supports a small business, why wouldn’t I get said snack? Sweet treat, shopping small. Two birds, one stone. If you’re truly committed to shopping small (and buying sweet treats), check out the Haile or Grove Street farmers’ markets, open on Saturday mornings and Monday mornings, respectively!