Swamp Queen Energy: The Untold Reign of Alberta Gator

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

Ladies and gentlemen, gather ‘round as we dive into the delightful world of Alberta Gator, the University of Florida’s leading lady and the charming counterpart to the ever-popular Albert. If Albert is the peanut butter, Alberta is the jelly — together, they make the perfect Gator spirit sandwich.

A Brief Stroll Down Swamp Memory Lane

Our tale begins in the early 1900s when UF’s athletic teams were first established. The term “Gator” was coined by a local sports writer, who referred to the university’s football team as the “Gators” due to the abundance of alligators in the state of Florida. Over time, the term “Gator” became synonymous with the university’s athletic programs, and the mascot was created to represent the school’s spirit and pride.

Fast forward to 1970, and Albert Gator made his costumed debut, bringing swampy swagger to the sidelines. But something was missing — a certain je ne sais quoi. Enter Alberta Gator in 1984, adding a touch of femininity and doubling the Gator charm. Together, they’ve been the dynamic duo of Gator Nation ever since.

Alberta’s Instagram: A Window into a Gator’s Soul

In today’s digital age, even mascots have social media, and Alberta is no exception. Her Instagram account, @albertathegator, is a treasure trove of Gator goodness. With 33,000 followers and counting, she’s practically the Beyoncé of the reptilian world.

Scrolling through her feed, you’ll find a mix of game day hype, behind-the-scenes antics and the occasional selfie with her bestie, Albert. For instance, Alberta just posted a reel captioned, “Woke up but it still feels like I’m dreaming,” after our big win against Houston locking in the Natty (she’s so me).

And let’s not forget her post on April 7, 2025, where she cheered on the Gators leading up to the big game, “It all leads to this. Florida in the National Championship. GO GATORS!” How could our boys have possibly won without her peppy energy and enthusiasm? We all know the answer, they couldn’t have.

The Secret Life of a Mascot

Ever wondered what it’s like to walk in Alberta’s scaly shoes? According to an article from the UF Advancement, being a mascot involves more than just donning a costume and waving to fans. Prospective Alberts and Albertas must audition, showcasing their ability to perform, dance and embody the Gator spirit — all while maintaining a GPA of 2.5 or higher. It’s a tough gig, but someone’s gotta do it.

Why We Adore Alberta

Alberta Gator isn’t just a mascot; she’s an institution. From her historic debut to her modern-day Instagram escapades, she embodies the heart and soul of Gator Nation. Whether she’s hyping up the crowd at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium or sharing glimpses of her life online, Alberta reminds us all that it’s truly great to be a Florida Gator.So, next time you’re scrolling through Instagram, give @albertathegator a follow. After all, who wouldn’t want a daily dose of Gator greatness in their feed?