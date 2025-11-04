Superior College Spring Break Destinations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break only comes once a year, so you should always aim to make it count. Whether you’re craving beach-side chaos, pool-side cocktails or a chill week to reset, here are the best college spring break spots that won’t disappoint. It might still be fall semester, but it is time to get to planning.

Bimini

If you’re a college student looking for a nonstop party, Bimini is the spot. I visited the island during my freshman year, and let’s just say I needed a full week to recover. While small, the Bimini energy is unreal. Whether you go solo or accompanied by others, you’ll find pool parties, beach raves and yacht trips happening around the clock. Between the turquoise water and music that never stops, Bimini is the ultimate mix of chaos and paradise.

Three-night cruise

Here’s my favorite hack: You can’t get seasick when you’re drinking. A short cruise is like a floating frat house with endless food, pool decks packed with college kids and drinks that never stop coming — perfect for unwinding after finals, though you won’t be catching up on any sleep. The best part of the trip is waking up in a new destination every day without having to plan a thing.

Panama City Beach

If picturesque sunsets, white sand and chill beach town vibes are more your speed, Panama City Beach, or PCB, will be your paradise. After a long semester, there’s nothing better than lying on the soft sand, drink in hand and listening to the waves crash. Spend your mornings grabbing a latte at a local café, maybe sneak in a Pilates class, then hit the beach until the sun goes down — it’s the perfect reset that feels calm, cozy and good for the soul.

Las Vegas

Vegas for spring break is like adult Disneyland, but with pool parties at the Wynn, DJs at Encore Beach Club and endless late-night food runs — there’s truly no rest on the Strip. You’ll blow your budget and lose your voice, but honestly that’s half the fun. I recommend packing an Advil and a going-out outfit for every mood because you never know when you’ll end up during the after parties.

Key West

If you want a mix of party and paradise, Key West hits the sweet spot. Think bottomless mimosa brunches, frozen cocktails from Fat Tuesday’s, jet ski races and lazy tanning sessions by the shoreline. The Florida island has all the energy of New Orleans with the added beach bonus. Whether you’re bar hopping down Duval Street or watching the sunset at Mallory Square, Key West gives you both the chaos and the calm in one perfect-island package.

Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale is a legendary vacation spot for a reason — it’s where the beach-side bars meet the city night life. You’ll spend your days tanning by the ocean and your nights bouncing between beach clubs and dive bars downtown, but be warned: recovery days are mandatory. Between the booming music, neon lights and post-party breakfast spots, you’ll have the time of your life and maybe a hangover to prove it.

Cabo San Lucas

Cabo is perfect for when you want to go big — all inclusive resorts, unlimited food and drinks, and pool parties that last all day. Most people barely leave their hotels because there’s no need to. You’ll find amazing vibes, stunning ocean views and even the occasional celebrity sighting; Cabo is the definition of luxury spring break with sun, sand and zero responsibilities.