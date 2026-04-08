Summer in Gainesville, Florida

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the University of Florida’s summer credit requirement and some students being admitted to UF for the summer, many choose to stay in Gainesville (GNV) for the months between Spring and Fall semesters. I want to help you be better prepared for your summer in Gainesville. There are many on-campus hours of operation that vary from those of the regular school year. While some things on campus may not be operating in a way that works best for you, there are still many fun opportunities available at UF over the summer. I’m also hoping to shine some light on the fun activities you can do off-campus this summer. We truly have so much to explore, and I think that after reading this, you will agree that there are plenty of ways to entertain yourself in this gem of a city.

Changing Hours for Summer 2026

First and foremost, we are likely staying in Gainesville to live our day-to-day academic lives close to campus or certain academic opportunities. I want to give you a snippet of what on-campus operating hours look like over the summer.

Everyone has to eat, so it’s important to know when your options are open. The Eatery at Broward Hall will be open 7:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. every day. The Food Hall at Gator Corner is usually open 7:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M. on Monday through Friday, and it’s opened 8:30 A.M. – 9:00 P.M. on weekends. The beloved Reitz Union does not have its summer hours posted, but I would recommend checking its site for hours closer to the summer semester. Their food court hours will likely vary from the normal, and I would highly recommend checking those through the Florida Fresh Dining website a bit closer to the semester; this goes for all hours of operation for the dining halls, restaurants and markets, including Sun Terrace, the Hub, Little Hall and more.

One extremely relevant change, especially for those who do not reside on campus, is the changes in bussing operations, as mentioned in an article published by The Alligator. RTS bus services will operate from 6:30 A.M. to 6:10 P.M., running about every 30 minutes during weekdays. For break weeks, they will run about every hour. This is important to take into account when scheduling classes, because you don’t want to get stuck Ubering back from your class that gets out at 10:00 P.M. if you can help it.

We have various libraries at UF; the libraries and the services that they provide all have unique hours. If you are ever curious about library hours, they are provided to you on the UF Library website, but I will list them here as well. Marston Science Library and Library West are open 8:00 A.M. – 11:00 P.M., Smathers Library and all its’ Special Collections, as well as the Education Library, are open 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.. The Health Science Center Library is open 7:30 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.. The Ask a Librarian Chat is open 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M..

All of the libraries remain open on Fridays, but hours differ slightly. Marston Science Library and Library West are open 8:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.. The Education Library and Smathers Library are open 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. (but the Smathers’ Special Collections Grand Reading Room is only open 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.). The Health Science Center Library is open 7:30 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.. While some libraries are closed on Saturdays, here are the hours for the ones that remain open: Library West and Marston Science Library are open 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.. The Health Science Center Library is open 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.. The same three are open on Sundays, but Marston’s and Library West’s hours are extended to 11:00 P.M., the Health Science Center Library is open 1:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. and the Ask a Librarian Chat is available 9:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M..

For those who enjoy being active, it’s important to know that the Student Recreation Center hours change to 12:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. all seven days of the week. However, hours for the Southwest Recreation Center have yet to be posted on their site. Perhaps this means they won’t be changing, but I would double-check this with the Rec Sports website before you go. Flavet Field is also a great option for students living on campus and looking to play pickleball, tennis, beach volleyball or play any field sport. They have rental equipment in lockers located near the field, which you can open by scanning a QR code and filling out a form through your UF account. Flavet is typically open 7:00 A.M. – 11:00 P.M., but this could possibly change during the summer.

What to Try In Gainesville

This may be a surprise to some, but Gainesville actually has plenty of fun activities, more on the outskirts of campus and off campus completely. One of the biggest perks of being in Florida is all of the fascinating nature around us. Even if you do not necessarily tend to be a nature person, I would recommend giving some of the nature-related opportunities in Gainesville a chance, especially if you just love pretty sites. Paynes Prairie, Sweetwater Reserve and Loblolly Woods are all nature parks that you could check out if the weather looks nice and you want an easy little activity to keep you occupied.

A lake day at Lake Wauburg is another option for quenching your boredom if you decide to stay in Gainesville over the summer. Your day can be relaxing with just tanning or swimming, or it can be more adventurous. They have many different types of boats which you can rent, including kayaks and canoes. Additionally, they have many other activities available, such as volleyball, spike ball and more. These activities are all free for fee-paying students. Lake Wauburg is also very accessible for people with disabilities, so anyone can enjoy just hanging out by the lake or kayaking.

The Harn Art Museum is towards the edge of campus, but it is free to enter for UF students. If you are interested in art or maybe just looking for something new to do, I would highly recommend you check it out. They have rotating exhibits, so even if you have already been there, it is possible that there will be something new the next time you go.

Along similar lines, the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention is another fun place to visit. It is a museum of science, technology, engineering, arts and math, so it likely has something for you; some of the exhibits, such as The Birth of Sports Science and the Gatorade Gallery, seem very unique and interesting, even for those who may not normally be the “museum type.” These tickets are $12.50 for college students with a student ID.

Also, always keep an eye out for events happening at Depot Park, the Heartwood Soundstage or even on-campus locations. They tend to host cool artists, people and unique events.

There are also many cool restaurants and cafes in the area that you should look into if you have time; I have personally enjoyed Satchel’s Pizza, Humblewood Fire, Daydreamer Cafe, Muñecas and many other food spots in the area.

While changing hours can put a damper on the summer, there are still many places operating. Plus, the summer sun sets a perfect atmosphere for adventuring out into Gainesville to check out nature or partake in outdoor activities. If you don’t feel like being outdoors, then you can check out the museums, event venues, and restaurants in the area. Hopefully, this helps you feel more informed about what locations, both on and off campus, might be fun for your summer in GNV.