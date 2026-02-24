Study Abroad Packing List: Must-Have Essentials

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re studying abroad this summer, first of all, I’m jealous (in the best way). I’ve studied abroad once and traveled internationally with my family many times, so I’ve learned what’s worth packing and what’s not. Studying abroad is an incredible experience, but packing for weeks or months in another country can feel overwhelming.

Here’s everything you actually need – plus a few things you’ll be so glad you brought.

Portable Fan

If you’re heading to Europe or anywhere warm during the summer, this is a lifesaver. Many places don’t have strong air conditioning like we’re used to in the U.S., so a small portable fan can make sleeping much more comfortable. It’s also perfect for long travel days, crowded trains or getting ready in a hot room.

Comfortable Walking Shoes

You will walk everywhere. Trust me. I basically lived in my On Cloud sneakers – they’re cute, comfortable and perfect for long travel days. Your feet will thank you after hours of exploring cities, museums and markets.

Keep Shoes Simple

I kept it minimal with kitten heels, comfortable walking sneakers and flip-flops. Having fewer shoes keeps your suitcase lighter and makes choosing outfits much easier.

A Capsule Wardrobe

Bring pieces you can easily mix and match, such as neutral colors and simple outfits you can dress up or down. This helps you pack lighter while still having plenty of outfit options.

Leave Extra Space in Your Suitcase – Or Buy an Extra One

You will shop. You will buy souvenirs. You will not regret having extra room. Even a foldable duffel bag can save you from suitcase stress on the way home.

Camera

Your phone works, but having a camera makes documenting your experience feel extra special. The quality of the photos and the memories you capture will be something you look back on and treasure forever.

Portable Charger

You’ll be using maps, translation apps and your camera all day. A dead phone abroad equals stress. Having backup power gives you peace of mind when navigating a new place.

Hair Tools

Hair tools from the U.S. often blow circuits overseas – I learned this the hard way. I usually buy inexpensive curling irons or flat irons once I arrive, and most hotels provide hairdryers. I do bring my Revlon One-Step brush, although I won’t lie – sometimes it smells like it’s about to start a fire.

A Reliable Everyday Bag

Whether it’s a crossbody purse, backpack or beach tote, you’ll want something comfortable and secure for daily exploring. Choose one with good storage and zippers to keep your belongings safe in busy areas.

Packing Cubes

Packing cubes keep everything organized and make living out of a suitcase far less chaotic. You’ll save time packing, unpacking and finding what you need.

Copies of Important Documents

Always carry copies of your passport and other important documents in an organized folder in case of emergencies. Keeping digital copies saved to your phone or email is also a smart backup.

Reusable Water Bottle

Staying hydrated while walking all day is key, and constantly buying water adds up. A reusable bottle is more sustainable and convenient when you’re out exploring for hours.

Electrolytes

Traveling, walking all day and adjusting to different climates can drain you. Electrolytes are a gamechanger for hydration and energy, especially after long flights or extremely busy travel days.

Immune Support

Travel can take a toll on your immune system, so packing vitamin C or immune-support packets can help you stay healthy and enjoy your trip. Getting sick abroad is the worst, so prevention is key.

Studying abroad is one of the most exciting experiences you’ll ever have, and packing smart makes the entire trip smoother. Pack light, pack practical and remember, you can always buy things once you’re there.

The best thing you’ll bring home won’t even fit in your suitcase anyway: the memories.