When the sun starts shining a little brighter and the ocean starts calling your name, there’s only one thing on your mind—spring break.

What’s the ultimate essential for poolside lounging, beach-hopping and soaking up the sun? The perfect swimwear. Spring Break swimwear isn’t just about function; it’s about expression. It’s your ticket to confidence, the ultimate Instagram moment and that carefree energy that defines the season. Whether you’re chasing sunsets in Cancun, dancing at a beach club in Miami or just vibing at a backyard pool party, the right suit sets the tone.

This season, it’s all about bold colors, playful textures and cuts that flatter every body. Think high-cut one-pieces giving off ‘90s supermodel energy, barely-there bikinis that scream hot-girl summer (a few months early), and sporty-chic surfwear that takes you from wave-riding to boardwalk brunch.

No matter the style, one big question remains: where are we buying swimsuits this year? No need to fret, here are some go-to stores with swimwear that coordinates with any body-type, personality, or vacation.

1. Target

The tried and true Target swimwear never fails. With bright colors, different styles and various sizes these swimsuits are high-quality and trusted. The swimsuits are available at various price points, with many options priced between $12 and $40. For example, bikini tops and bottoms often range from $15 to $28 each, while one-piece swimsuits are typically priced around $40. Additionally, Target frequently offers promotions, such as “Buy 1, get 1 50% off” on select swimwear items. They also have a “Swimsuits for All” collection, featuring plus-size options. Between trendy styles, affordability and inclusiveness, Target is a great go-to choice for all ladies.

2. Aerie

Aerie’s swimsuits are designed with soft, stretchy and high-quality fabrics that provide a comfortable and flattering fit. They are known for their marketing campaigns, showcasing real people with different body types, making their swimwear feel more accessible and confidence-boosting. Many of their swimsuits include built-in support features like underwire, adjustable straps and removable padding, making them great for various bust sizes. From minimalist bikinis to trendy cut-outs and high-waisted options, Aerie also ensures classic styles remain available. Prices typically range between $27 and $55, making these swimsuits on the more expensive side. For instance, bikini tops are priced around $35 and bikini bottoms at $26. However, they offer various sales especially this upcoming season, and, most importantly, these swimsuits are guaranteed to last you various wears!

3. Cupshe

Don’t sleep on Cupshe! They are affordable and have cute designs, patterns and colors. What I love most about these swimsuits is you don’t need to buy pieces individually but rather pay for a set all for the price of one piece. Their bikini sets are priced between $26 and $39. That is the price of just one item in other stores! Many Cupshe swimsuits also feature tummy control, adjustable straps and ruched designs that enhance different body shapes. Their swimsuits are made with durable, double-lined fabrics that provide a secure and comfortable fit without breaking the bank. I highly suggest paying their website a visit.

Spring Break is the perfect time to refresh your swimwear collection, with the right suit setting the tone for confidence, style and fun.

When it comes to shopping for the perfect swimsuit, Target remains a reliable choice, offering trendy, high-quality swimsuits at affordable prices, with various styles, sizes and frequent promotions, including a plus-size collection. Aerie, known for its comfortable, stretchy fabrics and body-positive marketing, features stylish swimsuits with built-in support and offers frequent seasonal sales. For those looking for budget-friendly yet stylish options, Cupshe is a must-visit, providing durable, flattering bikini sets often costing the price of a single piece elsewhere. With these brands catering to different budgets and style preferences, finding the perfect swimsuit for Spring Break fun has never been easier!