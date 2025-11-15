Sports Are for the Girls!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Historically, the sports industry has been dominated by men. Now, however, there is much discourse about the role of women in sports — with some finding it inappropriate for women to care about sports, and others arguing if women do care, it is solely because they find men attractive.

As someone who dreams of working in baseball, I find the assumption that female passion for sports is driven by attraction not just outdated, but deeply insulting. In fact, studies show an increase of female viewership across sports, with women now making up 40% of the general audience. Women have always been a pillar in the sports world, and their respect is long overdue.

Business

In 2020, Kim Ng became the first female general manager of an MLB team — the Miami Marlins. Kim Ng worked in baseball for over 30 years before making history, starting as an intern for the Chicago White Sox. Under her general manager tenure, the Marlins made the playoffs after seasons of continuous losing. She served three seasons as general manager before departing over organizational disagreements, a reminder that even trailblazers face systemic challenges.

As I hope to one day work in baseball, witnessing another woman achieve this feat was very validating and exciting. While women like Kim Ng are breaking barriers in front offices, others are redefining what representation looks like off the field.

Representation

Nicole Lynn is an agent at KLUTCH, a Los Angeles based sports agency that represents some of the biggest names in sports, including LeBron James. Lynn most notably represents the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, serving on the all-women management team he often commemorates.

Lynn was the first Black woman to represent a quarterback in the Super Bowl, and she successfully negotiated Hurts’ $255 million contract — the biggest of any player at the time. The agent is a powerhouse in the world of sports management and constantly proves to any doubters that she deserves the roles she has been given.

Reporting

Beyond business, women are claiming space in the spotlight and shaping how we understand games rather than simply watching them.

For years, women in sports media were viewed as decoration rather than experts at their craft. Reporters like Erin Andrews and Laura Rutledge have challenged that narrative, reaffirming the intelligence and savviness of female reporters.

Despite history’s mistreatment of women in sports media roles, newer generations are witnessing a renaissance of female sports journalists highlighting their expertise in storytelling, analysis and reporting.

WNBA

It is impossible to discuss women in sports without highlighting the movement propelling the WNBA into main-stream media. While historically disregarded, the WNBA now has changed its spot in the sports narrative. Through the addition of nationally televised games and drafts, the WNBA has displayed the recent shift toward empowering professional female athletes.

The WNBA’s rise isn’t accidental, however — it’s the result of decades of women demanding visibility. Players like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have brought massive audiences to women’s basketball, while veterans such as A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart continue to push for equality in pay, media coverage and respect.

As I prepare to enter a career in sports, I admire all of the women that came before me and their hard work. A large part of my drive to succeed in sports is to become a role model for the next generation of girls watching baseball games at the dinner table.