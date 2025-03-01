The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are certain songs that are just a cut above the rest. They’re the songs that seem to block out the world when they start playing, ones that you can’t help turning up the volume for, ones you shamelessly listen to on repeat. The ones that allow you to abandon all sense of the outside world and instead allow yourself to be fully immersed in sound. Perfectly composed, sonically complex masterpieces – that is what the 16 songs I’ve chosen below are. Music is subjective though, and my favorites may not be the same as yours! These are just the songs I think of as “perfect” – I hope you’ll think so too.

“High Hopes” by Pink Floyd

The church bells tolling throughout the song in combination with the sweeping instrumentation and echoing of lyrics like “the grass was greener… the taste was sweeter” evoke a sense of nostalgic regret, a universal theme that surely permeates in listeners just as it does in “High Hopes.” The song is a journey, seeming to almost transport you to this melancholic, wistful landscape that swells and sighs with the building strings and synths that reverberate throughout the almost eight-minute song. The shifts up in tonality and volume contrasted with the moments of absence and periods of swell make for a moving listen. It truly feels like a bittersweet end, a feeling that makes sense for the final track of Pink Floyd’s 14th album.

“Us and Them” by Pink Floyd

This song makes me feel like I’m floating whenever it comes on, because it just has this dreamy, atmospheric feel throughout. The smooth rhythm of the saxophone is ascendant alongside the electric piano, and the use of reverb in the song really echoes through your mind. The vocals calmly drift along the woven fabric of sounds, talking of complex human themes like war, inequality and the human condition in between gentle verses that crash into loud swells. Though hauntingly poetic, one almost can’t even focus on the lyrics because there’s so much beauty and diversity in every single component of this song, making for an immersive, full-body listening experience.

“Magnificent” by U2

The second I hear the guitar start in this song, I can’t help but smile because I know what I’m about to hear is one of the best songs of all time – truly, this song is magnificent. First, Bono’s vocals are legendary – there’s no debating that. As his voice echoes into the first chorus, talking about how “only love can leave such a mark,” the song feels transformative in a way, describing a journey with faith and relationships throughout life, and the overarching power of love. The guitar rhythms and building drums make this song sweeping in nature – it truly has no equal. I simply don’t have the words to express how much I adore this song.

“Vertigo” by U2

Starting this song with “uno, dos, tres, catorce,” and the most insane guitar riff ever was absolutely genius on U2’s part, as it makes this song just so utterly enthralling. Again, the combination of Bono’s transcendent voice with the strong, vibrant guitar and punchy drums results in a perfect song that will consume your mind entirely when you hear it. The lyrics and rhythm are incredibly catchy, and I’d be shocked if you could listen to this song just once without it sticking in your head for the rest of the week. It’s such a high energy song, and as the opening track for U2’s 11th album, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb, it showcases perfectly the mastery of sound that the iconic Irish band is known for, while also being unlike anything U2 has ever done.

“Where the Streets Have No Name” by U2

Though one of U2’s most popular songs, it has gained such widespread acclaim for good reason. I have this song, along with a few others from U2, on limited edition Joshua Tree vinyl, and those records are some of my most prized possessions. I can’t even say how many times I’ve listened to this song just on constant loop, because it will never get old – it’s too much of a masterpiece to ever lose relevance. Another opening track, this time off U2’s 1987 album, The Joshua Tree, this song gives me chills every time. I highly recommend watching the music video for this one, where U2 took over the rooftop of a liquor store in downtown Los Angeles and effectively shut down part of the city – it reinforces the otherworldly nature of this song and U2 as a band.

“Baba O’Riley” by The Who

With one of the most unique sounding openings to any song ever, from the moment “Baba O’Riley” starts playing, you know you’re in for a masterpiece of sound. Aside from sounding so incredibly cool, the song’s lyrics about desolation in a “teenage wasteland” hit home for many people, relating to feeling a bit lost in the complexity of life, but still so enthralled in living it. That’s what this song encapsulates for me, with a sonic composition that reflects life’s interwoven complexities, discordant harmonies and transcendent rhythms. It seems that opening tracks feature heavily on this list, as this song is the opening track to The Who’s fifth studio album Who’s Next. It sets such an impactful tone for the rest of the album, laying out the band’s unique instrumentation and innovative sound in a song that is in a class of its own.

“Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin

The best way to describe this song is wholly atmospheric – just wow. It’s Led Zeppelin’s biggest hit and generally considered to be one of the most iconic rock songs of all time – and deservedly so. The journey you are taken on through this eight-minute song is nothing short of magical, building to a climax that’ll have you queuing the song to play again, just so you can hear it once (or maybe a thousand times) more. Each section of the song is magical on its own – the soft, quiet introduction, the slow electric-driven middle, the riveting guitar solo, the louder, hard rock ending section and closing lyrics that really resonate – in combination, it makes for one of the most perfect songs of all time.

“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John

Whenever I listen to this song, I close my eyes and allow myself to drift away on Elton John’s soaring lyrics and entrancing sound. The song reflects John’s desire to give up the life of opulence and stardom he’d been thrown into, in favor of a simpler life free of the stress, glitz and glamour of stardom. This song feels as close to what I imagine flying feels like, for it is just so astounding in every way. The piano hits with an impactful, melancholic beauty and the orchestral arrangement really helps take the song to the next level, making it so magically wistful.

“Lover You Should’ve Come Over” by Jeff Buckley

Men simply don’t yearn like Jeff Buckley does in this song. It’s an ode to longing for someone you can’t have, and Buckley’s trembling vocals, gentle instrumentation and desperate lyricism make for a song as heartbreaking as it is beautiful. The song carries such aching despair, cutting straight to the soul in a stirring, human way. The lyrics are especially moving, with lines so emotionally charged you can’t help but feel Buckley’s pain. The song is one that will linger with you for some time. The emotion is just so palpable throughout – it’s a triumph of feelings, and utterly perfect because of it.

“Turn the Page – Live” by Bob Seger

Bob Seger’s voice is just so perfect. In this song, his raspy soul-filled vocals combine with subtle instrumentation and belting saxophone, making this song so incredibly addictive. The weary lyrics about being constantly on the move in a repetitive loneliness pair spectacularly with the haunting sonic feel of the song for a gritty, raw portrayal of the long road of life. Usually, live versions of songs bother me, but the audience cheering, especially at the end, really puts this song together perfectly. It just feels so real and human, all the way through.

“Vienna” by Billy Joel

This song just speaks to my soul – it hits home in a way that no song has ever been able to. It remains the song I turn to when everything else in life feels uncertain. An emotional anchor that’s always able to ground me, “Vienna” is one of those uniquely special songs that touches your heart when you listen. I can’t really explain it, but I’m sure eldest daughters and burnt-out gifted kids will understand completely. The lyrics remind us that everything will be alright – that you’re on the right track, no matter how confusing or hectic life can be – providing comfort in a world of such uncertainty. The piano accompaniment to Joel’s voice is soulful and melodic, adding a depth of emotion to the song that is absolutely unparalleled.

“Iris” by The Goo Goo Dolls

Every single time this song comes on a part of me just aches, for it is brimming with raw, unfiltered emotion. It’s messy in an intimate sense, capturing the desperation of wanting to be loved in a way that is full and honest. “Iris” aches with sincerity that feels like a confession, hitting you squarely in the chest with an incomparable level of passion and yearning. The magic of this song is the way it encapsulates this bleeding emotion, accompanying it with soaring lyricism and beautiful instrumentation that elevate the song to a masterpiece that really breaks you in two. An interesting note: some commentators have remarked on similarities in both melody and structure to “Piano Man” by Billy Joel – in fact, Joel performed “Iris” live with Goo Goo Dolls lead singer John Rzeznik in 2021.

“Fade into You” by Mazzy Star

The soft, melodic sound of “Fade Into You” is what really makes it so special. At its core, the song is a love ballad – and a hauntingly poetic one at that. The song’s lyrics speak of quite literally fading into someone else, exploring how one can feel so in love that they abandon all senses of self to meld with another. It is beautifully moving yet simple – letting the bittersweet lyrics do most of the heavy lifting in this delicately sweet love song that doesn’t feel even slightly contrived. Full of raw emotion, hazy and dreamlike, it’s the type of song that really hits you in your heart and never leaves.

“Robbers” by The 1975

The chokehold that this song had on middle school me – and honestly still to this day – is unmatched. More than anything, “Robbers” is cinematic, taking you on the most tragically beautiful journey as it tells a story of both falling in love and falling apart. The song builds throughout, leading to a dramatic, emotion filled climax that gets me every single time. The lyrics blend with layered instrumentation, for a sound that is as deeply nuanced as the chaotic romance and ill-fated robbery it describes. You can almost see this song as it unfolds, for it is so incredibly vivid in every single aspect – reckless and tender, full of love and yearning, but also pain and despair.

“Starburster” by Fontaines D.C.

This song is just so incredibly perfect and unique – there’s no one doing it like Fontaines are, and perhaps no song of theirs is a better example of their rebellious, edgy sound than “Starburster,” off their 2024 album Romance. The sounds in this song are unmatched – the gritty lyrics, aggressive percussion, vibey guitar and base lines, and the band’s lead singer Grian’s unique vocal distortions make for the most captivating song that is unlike anything you have ever heard. There’s a good reason this song was Grammy nominated for best alternative music performance.

“Valentine” by Inhaler

This is a song you scream from the rooftops, that you sing with your entire chest and every fiber of your being. The balance of frustration and desire in the lyrics and tone of lead singer Eli Hewson’s voice are what make this song so incredibly addictive. The immediate passion and energy pulls you into the frenetic, raw song that pulses with edgy guitar and powerful drums. Ultimately, “Valentine” feels restless and messy – the perfect sonic embodiment of a young love that isn’t quite so clear cut. It’s defiant, but also uncut and vulnerable – illustrating the complex balance of how love can often make us feel.

And every single song Inhaler has ever released.

I will stand by the fact that Inhaler has never put out a bad song, and I struggled to choose one to include on this list because I could make an argument for every song off their discography to be included on this list. Their third studio album, Open Wide, released on February 7 is a masterclass of sound, highlighting the unique arrangements and skilled lyricism of the still young Dublin band – I cannot wait to see what they do in the future.Music is so intrinsic to our lives as humans, allowing us to find comfort and reprieve in sound. For me, it doesn’t get much better than the 16 songs I’ve listed here. Seriously, I could listen to these songs on repeat all day and never get tired of them – they’re just perfect.