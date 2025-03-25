The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s no feeling like that of having a crush. The excitement, the anticipation, the rush of emotion when you briefly make eye contact—no other experience can replicate the thrill. A crush can make an otherwise boring day extremely interesting. Have an 8:00 AM lecture? Find a class crush to make your mornings bearable. However, a crush can also be a source of immense stress; it is an emotional investment after all. Sometimes, you want nothing more than to curl up on the floor and play the saddest Lana Del Rey songs on a loop (not speaking from experience, of course). Ultimately, you have to embrace both the highs and lows of having a crush—and here’s how.

1. Recognize that a crush isn’t the most important thing in your life.

It’s easy to become absorbed with someone that you’re crushing on, but you can’t allow your quest for romantic excitement to derail your ambitions. You’re at UF for an education, after all. You are an individual with your own goals and interests; don’t let your passions take the backseat to someone else’s. Keep everything in perspective. Sure, it may seem devastating when a potential romantic relationship doesn’t work out, but you have other plans—academic, professional, friendship-focused—to prioritize.

2. Prioritize open communication.

If you reach a point in your crush saga where you suspect that your crush may feel the same way, communicate your feelings to them in a mature and open way. Remain respectful while letting them know how you feel, and if they don’t reciprocate your affections, that’s alright. You’ll find the right person for you when it’s the right time, however cliched that sounds. If they do reciprocate your feelings, take the time to get to know them better. Schedule a relaxed coffee date or a walk through Plaza—ensure that you’re in a setting with no pressure, so you can comfortably learn more about them. Even if you find out that you aren’t romantically compatible, you’ll still have a friend to talk to.

3. Don’t take it too seriously.

You may be tempted to daydream about your wedding theme, but there’s a good chance that your crush will not end up being the love of your life. Remember to put things into perspective—you’re young, and you have your entire life ahead of you. You probably won’t settle down with the person you’re crazy about now, and that’s okay. A dear friend of mine once said, “you’re young and hot and naive, everything will work out,” and that’s advice I think about at least once a day. You’re in college, so you have a lot of time to grow and change as a person. Even if you don’t end up with your crush, you’ll still have an unbelievably fulfilling life ahead of you. After all … you’re young, hot and naive, what could go wrong?

4. Don’t neglect your friends and family.

In the early stages of a romance, it becomes easy to prioritize your relationship over everything else—friends, family, even academic commitments. Don’t fall into that trap. If things work out between you and your crush, make sure to keep your life balanced. A relationship should add to your life instead of absorbing all of your time and energy. Schedule time with friends and family members; your relationship may end sometime in the near future, but your friends and family will likely stick around for a long time.

Having a crush isn’t something to worry about; instead, it’s an experience to enjoy. College is a time for new experiences, and crushes are a perfect way to enrich your social life. As long as you remain committed to your classes, friendships and extracurriculars, a little class crush can’t hurt at all!