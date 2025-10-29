So You Don’t Like Going Out …

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It was the second night of summer B. I was organizing my closet, as one does on a Friday night, when I was interrupted by a spontaneous invite to MacDinton’s (now I call it Macs too). My immediate thought was no, absolutely not.

Why would I force myself into a mob of drunk, sweaty college students, dancing with the same “frat flick” move recycled for every party?

My friends (aka the people I’d met in the elevator two hours prior) BEGGED me to join them. “You’ll love it,” they said. “You just have to try.”

And so I did.

Donning the classic freshman going-out uniform (a black top and denim skirt), I was then ready for my first big night out. We hiked from our dorms all the way to Midtown, and as newly minted freshmen, we trusted no guide other than our beloved Google Maps. At last, we reached the infamous MacDinton’s line, which seemed to stretch on for blocks. Despite all of my doubts, I tried to focus on enjoying myself, because this would be part of the “best four years of my life.” Or at least, that’s what I thought.

We all made it to the ground floor, and for the first 20 minutes or so, I actually had a good time. I wandered the venue with my new friends and cheered when “Party in the U.S.A” came on, dancing and laughing and twirling until my head hurt.

Then… I was over it.

Overstimulated by flashing lights and a repetitive loop of TikTok music, I honestly just wanted to leave the place. I dreamed of changing out of my uncomfortable shoes and washing off my makeup, slipping into cozy pajamas and joining the game night with the few girls who had stayed back. My feet hurt, my head hurt, and my wallet hurt, because as we all know, the cover prices at Macs have that effect.

I nudged my friend to leave with me, even though I felt bad. Of course, she could barely hear me over the blaring music and people yelling all around us. We settled on ten more minutes, and let me tell you, those last ten minutes seemed like an hour. A drink ended up dripping down my back, hands pushed and shoved me in different directions, and still, I stood in the same spot, trying to let go of my stress and dance again, but I just wasn’t feeling it.

Once I got back to my dorm after another long walk in uncomfortable shoes, I practically collapsed in my bed. It was 2:00 in the morning, and I was exhausted, sweaty, and dizzy. And with that, I woke up at noon the next day.

Soooo, what can I do instead of going out?

I definitely think that my going-out experience isn’t a common one, and many students here at UF often enjoy themselves during a fun night off-campus. At the same time, it’s important not to feel like you HAVE to go out to have that “best four years of your life” moment. In fact, I’ve heard from a few friends who find alternative activities, including game/movie nights, sweet treat runs, and even the gym for those who enjoy a late workout. Here are some recommendations from fellow gators if you’re still weighing your options:

“One of my favorite memories from freshman year was hosting craft nights with my best friends. We would bring supplies and paint anything from shoes to tote bags to canvases. Then, of course, we’d order in something yummy and stay up talking and laughing for hours. It was great!”

Emily, second year

“There are always so many fun things going on at UF, especially at night! I love to hang out in the honors courtyard with friends and play games. We also love going for sweet treats at places like Gate, Menchies, BJ’s, and Wawa!”

Lilly, first year

“I am a huge fan of evening workout classes. The RecSports and Southwest Rec centers offer a variety of options, from yoga to hip-hop cardio. I’ve even been involved in the martial arts club, and it’s one of my favorites!”

Bianca, first year

I want to go out, but I don’t want to drink.

Some common themes among the students who go out include drinking, drinking, and… more drinking. For those who don’t dabble in alcohol, it is definitely possible to still have a good time!

From what I’ve found, many students say that focusing on the experience, rather than the drinks, is what makes going out so memorable. They look back on the time spent dancing, yelling (be so for real, you can’t even hear your own voice in there), and making that late-night trip to Raising Cane’s. Many venues even offer mocktails, or non-alcoholic drinks, which can help you avoid that morning headache.

It’s also important to note that if you are uncomfortably pressured to drink from the people around you, then (and I say this with tough love) they are probably not your real friends. Keep your mom’s nagging phrase in the back of your mind, “If your friends jumped off a cliff, would you do it too?”

Quick answer: No, no, you wouldn’t.

When it all comes down to it…

At the end of the day, my going-out experience doesn’t have to be your going-out experience. Everyone has their own unique comfort level. And yet, my best semester memories have come from nights sprawled out on the honors lawn with my friends, laughing until our stomachs hurt. My most unforgettable experiences came from sunset swims and group yogalates, drives to Menchies and singing ABBA at the top of our lungs.

For others, however, it is the LACK of memory that makes the going out experience entertaining, so you do you, girl!