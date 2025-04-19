The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, I didn’t really deal with acne much. I would get the occasional pimple here and there, but it was nothing I couldn’t manage.

It wasn’t until I got my period that I understood the pain of hormonal acne.

My face always felt greasy at the end of the day, and I regularly had cysts on my cheeks.

I didn’t understand why this was happening to me because, in my eyes, I was doing everything “right” when it came to taking care of my skin. I washed my face in the morning and at night, and I used a moisturizer.

The acne made me feel embarrassed. It was uncomfortable, and it hurt my self-esteem.

As I got older, especially once I was out of high school, it got better, but a lot of the underlying issues persisted.

I finally developed my skincare routine last year, and I haven’t broken out in the same way ever since.

Here are all the mistakes I was making and how to avoid them:

What I was putting in my body

I was not drinking enough water. I know you’ve heard it one hundred times, but staying hydrated really does help prevent acne. When your pores are clogged with oil, dirt or just dry skin, that’s when acne forms. Drinking water significantly helps with keeping your skin moisturized and clear.

Another thing I did was eat a lot of sweets and fried food. Having sweet treats is ok, and all foods can belong in your diet if they are eaten in moderation. But my problem was that I would eat these types of foods every day, not a couple of times a week.

Now that I am older and have more autonomy over my food decisions, I can see the difference eating more balanced meals can make on my skin.

What I was putting on my body

I was lucky that since I was little, my mom used moisturizer on my body and face. Then, when I was a pre-teen, I started to use a toner and a facial moisturizer.

The problem was that my face is naturally more oily. That means I need to use a lighter moisturizer on my face, not the retinol anti-aging one my mom used.

I would also use a rough exfoliator that was damaging my skin. Exfoliating is important, but over-exfoliating can cause redness, irritation and acne. This is a prime example of how too much of a good thing can be bad for you.

Lastly, I have sensitive skin. That means certain products were going to make my skin inflamed and irritated. When I found out about the app Yuka it really was a game changer.

The main function of the app is to scan the barcode on your products, and it will rate the products based on how good they are for you. The app works for both food products and any skincare products.

Now, I wash my face with CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser. Then, I pat my Neutrogena Alcohol Free Toner on. I pat in two drops of Good Molecule’s Hyaluronic Acid Serum. I use the BYOMA De-Puff + Brighten Eye Gel under my eyes and rub in Peach Slices Acne Oil-Free Moisturizer.

I practice good habits like regularly washing my towels. I also wash my makeup sponges and brushes more often.

If I get the occasional pimple, I use Mighty Patch to soak up the impurities in my blemishes.

I drink from my emotional support Owala every day, and if I need to vary the flavor, I use an electrolyte packet to mix it up.

I eat plenty of fruit and vegetables, along with the occasional sweet treat.

I hope this guide can help you identify some of the things you can do to help your skin be the healthiest it can be.