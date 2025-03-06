Sip-Along: My Playlists and Their Drink Pairings

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Although the title sort of speaks for itself, I’d like to explain myself. I organize my playlists by the drink I associate with their vibe, from a morning pick-me-up to a late-night grind session to laying in the fetal position spiraling about life as we know it. All of my playlists are hours and hours long (one of them is literally >24 hours), so instead of boring you with a laundry list of songs, I decided to pick out my faves from my most-listened-to playlists!

P.S. If you want to check out these playlists in their entirety, head to my Spotify: adaora.grace05

Iced Chai Lattes

The Best Place to Get One: Honestly, a homemade iced chai latte cannot be topped. I personally love the Tazo Chai Concentrate with Califia Farms Almondmilk.

Pro-tip: add in a little vanilla or white chocolate syrup and ugh, so good!

The Vibe: This first playlist is the morning burst and afternoon pick-me-up rolled into one. Every song that makes me feel warm and fuzzy goes into this bad boy; it’s the 24-hour one I was talking about earlier.

The Songs:

“Can I Kick It?” – A Tribe Called Quest

“The Dress” – Dijon

“Writing’s On The Wall” – ROLE MODEL this whole album, Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye), is good btw – 10/10

“5 Dollar Pony Rides” – Mac Miller

“Waiting on the World to Change” – John Mayer

“Just A Cloud Away” – Pharrell Williams

“Banana Pancakes” – Jack Johnson

“Love Over Glory” – Zinadelphia

“Someone New” – Hozier

“Dino Disco” – Orange Guava Passion This song is so silly, but so groovy — love it

“MUTT” – Leon Thomas

“Self Control” – Frank Ocean Blond by Frank is literally my favorite album of all time! NO. SKIPS.

“I Drink Wine” – Adele

“NO SZNS” – Jean Dawson, SZA

“Maine” – Noah Kahan

“Everywhere” – Fleetwood Mac

“Bleed (feat. Omar Apollo)” – Malcom Todd

Late Night Alani-Nu

The Best Place to Get One: I personally get my energy drinks from Publix in Butler Plaza because they’re always on sale, and they have a ton of flavors

The Vibe: OK, so this playlist feels like the last mile of a 5K or 11 PM with assignments due at 11:59 PM. Energy is high and noise-cancelling headphones are on. LOCKED. IN.

The Songs:

“Rush” – Troye Sivan

“Massive” – Drake

“Headlock” – Imogen Heap This one starts off slow, but the vibes are there, I promise

“Work B*tch” – Britney Spears

“Turban” – Yeat

“Alter Ego (with JT)” – Doechii, JT

“Latch” – Disclosure, Sam Smith

“Rock N Roll” – Ken Carson

“São Paulo” – The Weeknd, Anitta

“Talk talk” – Charli xcx, Troye Sivan

“Pump It Up” – Endor

“Clarity” – Zedd, Foxes

“ONE CALL” – Rich Amiri

“Burn” – Ellie Goulding

“A Milli” – Lil Wayne

“Focus” – Ariana Grande

“Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl” – Chappell Roan

“These Words” – Badger, Natasha Bedingfield Make sure to look up “Badger” to find this remix!! If not, the OG, much slower version will pop up.

“Ferrari” – James Hype, Miggy Dela Rose

“#ImSippinTeaInYoHood” – XXXTentacion Make sure headphones are one for this one! Great song but LOUD

“I Love It”– Icona Pop, Charli xcx

“Fighting My Demons” – Ken Carson

“St. Chroma” – Tyler, The Creator, Daniel Caesar

Ice Water in a Reusable Water Bottle on Your Bedside Table

The Best Place to Get One: I’m an Owala girly to my soul, but that’s my moving-around water bottle. My bedside table water bottle is a Stanley, but that’s just me.

The Vibe: This playlist is for when life starts feeling a bit too real and I need to contemplate the world around me and/or my own decisions for a sec. All of the songs in this playlist are kind of disconnected (I tend to find “the one” and just loop it over and over), but their general vibe is “…damn.”

The Songs:

“Televangelism” – Ethel Cain Listen to the whole album (Preacher’s Daughter), I actually beg you!

“Funeral” – Phoebe Bridgers

“Another Day For You and Me in Paradise” – Phil Collins

“What A Wonderful World” – Louis Armstrong

“What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish

“Fat Funny Friend” – Maddie Zahm

“Jigsaw” – Conan Gray

“For Sure” – Ethel Cain

“Before You Go” – Lewis Capaldi

“Moon River” – Frank Ocean

“I Know The End” – Phoebe Bridgers

“Call Your Mom” – Noah Kahan

“THE GREATEST” – Billie Eilish

“you are my sunshine” – Christina Perri

“Fool’s Gold” – One Direction

“Scott Street” – Phoebe Bridgers

“The View Between Villages” – Noah Kahan

“TV” – Billie Eilish

Piña Coladas

The Best Place to Get One: CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island, literally makes the best piña coladas (and Miami Vices – if you know, you know). However, if you’re not going on a cruise anytime soon, here’s a solid recipe for an at-home version!

The Vibe: This playlist literally feels like the drive to the beach or the day before summer starts. Anticipation of pure tropical bliss.

The Songs:

“Orange Blossoms” – GoldFord

“Foreign Things” – Amber Mark

“Murder She Wrote” – Chaka Demus & Pliers

“Babylon Is Falling” – Slightly Stoopid

“Let’s Call It Off” (feat. Peter Bjorn and John) – Drake

“Borderline” – Tame Impala

“Kilby Girl” – The Backseat Lovers

“Sundress” – A$AP Rocky

“Rich Girl” – Daryl Hall & John Oates

“Después de la Playa” – Bad Bunny

“No Fear” – Dej Loaf

“Praise Jah In the Moonlight” – YG Marley

“Is This Love” – Bob Marley

“Mona Lisa” – Dominic Fike This whole album (Sunburn) is super duper good! Give it a listen if you haven’t already!

“Brazil” – Declan McKenna

“Mas Que Nada” – 2011 Rio Version – Sérgio Mendes, Gracinha Leporace Yes, from the movie – sue me!

“Sweet Life” – Frank Ocean

“Following the Sun” – SUPER-Hi, NEEKA

I know it’s corny but I truly believe that music is the fabric of our lives. It defines our most memorable moments and ties the beginning of each chapter to its end. Food and drinks are pretty similar. Downing a slushy will always take me back to when I was a kid, running around a water park with my summer camp buddies. I drink watered-down Gatorade and all of the sudden, I’m back in middle school, playing basketball with some of my closest friends. So, to me, it just makes sense for music and drinks to overlap to form my sip-along playlists. It’s the ultimate culmination of vibe!