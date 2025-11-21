Sing Out Loud With Your Favorite Artists

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Sing Out Loud Festival is an annual music festival hosted in St. Augustine, Florida, every September. Big-name artists and talented smaller artists come together at Francis Field each year to put on a unique and memorable performance. Here’s why attending the Sing Out Loud festival is incredibly worth it – whether you love live music or just want to explore the artist lineup.

1. Artists & Sets

I attended one day of the Sing Out Loud festival in 2025, and all the artists who performed, including the ones that I had never heard of, were extremely talented. The quality of all the music artists at the festival makes it very worthwhile, even if you are only a fan of one or two of the artists performing.

While the festival may have started out smaller, in recent years, they have gotten more big-name artists to appear. In the past, artists such as Mumford and Sons, Noah Kahan and Lord Huron have performed. In 2025, Hozier, Beabadoobee, Vance Joy, Sombr, Gigi Perez and more artists performed; who knows what’s yet to come!

2. Festival Amenities

Sing Out Loud is very well organized and designed for the safety, comfort and ease of attendees. The festival location, Francis Field, allows entry of clear water bottles, and they have multiple filling stations at which they can be refilled. The festival staff also hand out free water pouches to the crowd in between performances to ensure that everyone is properly hydrated. While I admit that the festival lacks places to sit, other than for those with disability accommodations, they allow for blankets to be brought in, which is perfect if you tire from standing too long. They also have a cooling station, a tent dedicated to air conditioning and kept cold, giving people a great place to escape the Florida heat.

Additionally, they have many different food stands offering a variety of cuisine such as hot dogs, tacos, BBQ, pierogies, and more, which can be found on their FAQs website. There are bars that offer water and alcoholic beverages for ages 21 and up.

Finally, they have a parking and transportation system set up to avoid garages and lots surrounding the field set-up. They release a list of various free public parking lots in St. Augustine for attendees to park at. From these lots, they have “shuttles”, which are essentially charter buses that transport people to and from Francis Field.

3. Contributing to a Good Cause

By attending the Sing Out Loud festival, you are also contributing to a good cause! According to the Sing Out Loud website, the festival has donated over $637,000 to different causes throughout the years, such as education and domestic abuse prevention. Their most recent partnership was with “Live Wildly,” a Florida conservation program dedicated to protecting the environment, promoting sustainability and connecting people to nature.

Attending the Sing Out Loud festival is a worthwhile experience for anyone who enjoys live music. I highly encourage you to check out the festival’s lineup next fall to see if any of your favorite artists are playing. The organization of the festival and the good cause you are donating to are fantastic bonuses! If you do ever attend the festival, I hope your experience was amazing – I know mine was!