Signs My Frontal Lobe Is Developing AKA I’m In My Adulting Era

I still haven’t quite wrapped my head around the fact that my age hasn’t ended in “teen” for two years now. It’s a fact I’ve begrudgingly accepted as I inch closer to 25 – the age when, apparently, your brain’s frontal lobe finally finishes developing!

Growing up, “adulting” was a buzzword I’d hear tossed around by twenty-somethings complaining about taxes, some guy named Roth and doing laundry. Naturally, I imagined adulthood as a high-stakes game you could either win or lose miserably. But lately, I’ve realized it’s more of an ongoing process, and I may in fact be getting the hang of this “adulting” thing, which I’ve discovered through oddly specific signs like these:

1. I have a newfound fascination with vacuums.

These days, nothing offends me more than rogue dust and cat fur on my apartment floor. A Dyson vacuum is officially earning its spot on my Christmas wishlist.

2. Rewatching Twilight feels … slightly painful.

Don’t get me wrong – I still love Twilight (my laptop stickers can attest). But every time I rewatch it, I can’t help but genuinely wonder what was going through my teenage brain to have never picked up on the abundance of plot holes and cheesy dialogue… Still, a solid 10/10 comfort watch though.

3. I get excited about cleaning supplies.

After adopting my cat, Winnie, I became very conscientious of the chemicals in the cleaning products I use around my apartment. The moment I found a pet-friendly all-purpose cleaner, I immediately went home and scrubbed every surface from top to bottom.

4. Socks are now a top-tier gift.

Remember that sinking feeling as a kid when you picked up a wrapped present just to realize it was soft? Yeah, that feeling’s completely gone. Getting socks is genuinely one of the best things to receive. Cozy, functional and endless cute designs? Yes, please.

5. I own actual wine glasses.

I used to pregame with the same mug I used for hot chocolate (yikes).This year, my sister and I finally got a set of wine glasses for our apartment, and honestly? I’ve never felt so ~regal~.

6. I’ve discovered the joy of salad.

Somewhere along the way, I’ve learned how to make an actually decent salad that isn’t just sad iceberg lettuce and dressing overload. Dried cranberries? Game changer. And honestly, every time I add them, I feel like a master chef crafting a fine dining experience.

7. A night out requires serious mental prep.

Gone are the days when I could rally on zero notice. I now undergo intense mental gymnastics to prepare myself for a night out. Between my introverted tendencies and the inevitable next-day headache after just two drinks, I need a full pregame pep talk – and at least a week to recover.

8. I finally sympathize with my parents.

As a kid, most of us believe our parents have it all figured out. But this childhood-perspective naturally wears off. Now, realizing they were my age when they got married, moved countries and had me? It’s humbling. And I just keep thinking, “They were so young!” I’m now realizing how much they had to give up and go through – having me, their first child, handling me during my angsty years and moving to a new country. They were just two young adults trying their best – and I finally get that.

9. My reading tastes have evolved.

People say, “Who you surround yourself with is what defines you,” but I genuinely think a person’s bookshelf tells just as much, if not more, about that person. I used to live for fantasy novels, but these days, I find myself gravitating more toward realistic stories rich with symbolism and character development.

10. I (try to) prioritize sleep.

My dad used to lecture me about getting enough sleep. I ignored him in favor of late-night scrolling – shocker. But guess what? He was right. Now, after nine glorious hours, I’m a whole new person: clear skin, better mood and actual mental clarity. Do I get nine hours of sleep every night? Not even close. But a girl can try (and dream).

Adulthood isn’t something that just happens when you turn 18. Honestly, I didn’t realize how young 18 was until I was 18 – and felt like an overgrown kid. I’ve come to terms with the fact that I’ll probably never feel fully “adult” at whatever age I am. I felt like a kid at 16, and I still feel like a teenager at21.

And that’s okay. There’s no perfect way to “adult.” There’s only learning, growing and figuring it out as you go – wherever your path may take you. I may not be thrilled about 21 turning into 22, and 22 into 23, but I’m grateful to watch time pass and to keep growing along with it.