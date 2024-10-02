Should You Get a Master’s Degree? What I Wish I’d Known Before Joining a Graduate Program

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Maybe you’ve had your heart set on higher education since you started your undergraduate degree, maybe you’ve considered getting another degree after graduation or maybe you’re on the fence. Regardless, getting a master’s can be a life-changing opportunity, and there are a lot of important details to consider before deciding if it’s right for you. Here are the positives and negatives of getting a master’s degree, and what I wish I’d known before starting mine:

The Good News:

There are roles on campus that help pay for your tuition while in school

Let’s face it – there is nothing cheap about getting an additional degree. Thankfully, UF offers a lot of different opportunities to help offset the cost of getting a postgrad degree. The three most common opportunities I’ve seen are part-time roles at UF like Graduate Assistantships (GA’s), Teaching Assistants (TA’s) and full-time roles taking your classes through the EEP program. Here’s the rundown:

– Graduate Assistantships (GA): Part-time, on-campus jobs working 10 to 20 hours per week. You assist a professor or a faculty member and help them with any tasks that are needed. These positions become available towards the end of the academic school year and provide tuition waivers for nine credits each semester. And you also get paid bi-weekly!

– Teaching Assistants (TA): Part-time jobs that cover your tuition as well. You assist a professor in one of their classes, help grade students’ papers and assist with anything else needed.

– The EEP Program: The Employee Education Program at UF allows you to work a full-time job and take up to two classes each semester, which are covered financially through the program.

Some Great Scholarship Opportunities Exist

Another way to offset the cost of getting your degree while paying for rent in Gainesville is to apply for scholarships. There are a ton of scholarships geared towards both graduate and undergraduate students that can help you through school. Two scholarships I received and would 10/10 recommend are the LaGrant Foundation Multicultural Scholarship and the Association of Women in Communications Scholarship!

Classes are much smaller

One of the biggest shocks about grad school was the class sizes (or should I say… lack thereof). In undergrad, some of my classes had 300+ people in them in auditorium-sized rooms! In grad school, one of my classes had three people in it (yes, only three!) including me. This can be surprising to some people, but I’ve found it to be quite nice.

Since fewer students are in each class, you form a personal relationship with your professor and the other students. Things are also way more casual when it comes to professor relationships. For example, in one of my classes, we would all sometimes go out and get dinner together as a group. Grad school allows you to have a personalized relationship with your professors and peers, which makes it a great way to meet other like-minded people in your industry.

You can still get involved with clubs on campus

A perception a lot of grad students have is that as a postgrad student, you aren’t allowed to get involved in clubs at UF. This isn’t the case, and I’ve met some of my greatest friends in grad school through the on-campus clubs. Joining clubs is a great way to step into a leadership opportunity, so you’re even more prepared to enter the workforce after graduation. It also puts you in rooms with other like-minded individuals interested in going down a similar career path.

The Not-So-Good News:

You delay starting your adult life and career

Graduate School can sometimes be a two- to three-year-long commitment, which is a large chunk of your time. One of the most difficult things I’ve experienced during my time in grad school is delaying the start of my full-time career. It can be hard seeing the friends you graduated with move to other cities and get settled into their careers. However, if you use your time wisely, focus on your goals, and make a plan for yourself, it will all be worth it in the end.

You’re still in school, just with more work, projects, and burnout

When starting a grad program, you’ll quickly realize that there are a lot of papers, projects, and assignments due, but instead of a five-page paper due, you now have a 20-page paper due at the end of the semester. My greatest suggestion to combat this would be to get really good at making to-do lists and become best friends with your Google and Outlook calendars to stay on top of your tasks and school assignments.

Making the decision on whether or not to pursue grad school is a very personal choice for you. It’s important to consider all your options and make sure you’ve established your ‘why’ for wanting to go to grad school. Take time to research your options, and remember, grad school or not, your path to success is unique to you!