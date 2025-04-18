The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer is the perfect time to break into your kitchen with some fresh and flavorful foods. From poolside brunches to seaside snacks, these five summer recipes are perfect to brighten your summer palate, prioritizing light and fresh fruits like tomatoes and berries. Now, let’s dive into the ultimate summer snack lineup that every college girl on break has to try.

Cowboy Caviar

This recipe is one of my all-time favorites. During the summer, I’ll usually make a batch several times a month. This “caviar” is perfect to eat with chips, as a topping on really anything or even by itself. The recipe can also be changed based on one’s preferences, these are just the basic ingredients I like to use.

Recipe

3 Roma tomatoes

2 avocados diced

⅓ cup diced red onion

1 bell pepper diced

1 can canned black beans (rinsed and drained)

1 can canned black eyed peas (rinsed and drained)

1 cup corn kernels

⅓ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Salt and Pepper (to taste)

⅓ cup olive oil

2 T lime juice

2 T red wine vinegar

Directions

Combine tomatoes, avocados, onion, bell peppers, beans, cilantro and corn. Combine salt, pepper, olive oil, lime juice and vinegar together, then mix it into the vegetable combination. Let this marinate for 30 minutes to an hour, then enjoy! Be sure to keep refrigerated while not in use.

Berry Cobbler

My family has made this recipe during the summer for years and not only is it easy but so, so good. It’s the perfect level of sweetness and usually can be made with things you already have in your pantry. This specific recipe uses berries, but they can be replaced with any sort of canned fruit you might have.

Recipe

5 cups berries (this can be any type you have! Fresh are preferred, but frozen work just the same)

⅓ cup granulated sugar

Vanilla Cake Mix

1 stick of butter (melted)

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a glass pan, pour the berries and sugar (combined), then pour the dry cake mix over the top. Pour the melted butter on the top, then cook for around 50 minutes or until the top is golden brown.

Cucumber Salad

This recipe, alongside my cowboy caviar, are my summer staples. I will switch it up slightly depending on what I have at home. This recipe serves wonderfully as a side dish or a lunch snack.

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

2 English cucumbers, thinly sliced

½ red onion sliced

1 avocado diced

1 T parsley, dill, and/or cilantro

2 T olive oil

1 T red wine vinegar

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions

Combine all ingredients and let it marinate in the fridge for at least an hour. Then serve and enjoy!

Orange Muffins

I don’t have my own recipe for this, but I love to bake during the summer and using summery, citrus flavors like oranges are my favorite way to do that! This is a recipe I’ve used a few times before and I’ve really enjoyed it every time!.

https://www.fivehearthome.com/orange-muffins

Prosecco Grapes

This is a fun snack to bring out on a girls trip or a fun day at the beach and so unbelievably good! The recipe is also incredibly easy and is essentially just what the name is.

Recipe

1 lb. green grapes

1 bottle Prosecco

½ cup sugar

Directions

Wash and dry the grapes, then place them in a container with a lid. Pour the entire bottle of Prosecco over the grapes and let them soak for at least an hour. Drain the grapes, pour sugar over them and shake until the grapes are coated. Then serve!

And there it is! Five easy, delicious and completely summer-worthy recipes that’ll have you living your best summer life. Whether you’re looking for the perfect side dish for a summer barbeque or finding the best summer salad, these recipes bring all the flavor with none of the fuss. So, grab your bikini and get in the kitchen!