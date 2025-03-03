Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe): A Track-by-Track Breakdown and My Honest Thoughts

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sabrina, you’ve done it again. Somehow, the 5-foot, Bratz Doll-esque singer took a no-skip album and made it even better. Short n’ Sweet Deluxe, released on Feb. 14, includes five new tracks: “15 Minutes,” “Bad Reviews,” “Busy Woman,” “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder” and “Please Please Please (ft. Dolly Parton)”.

While I do think Sabrina can do no wrong, I find myself blasting some songs more than others. So, here’s my ranking of them all:

5. Please Please Please (Ft. Dolly Parton)

Don’t get me wrong, I love me some Dolly – but unfortunately, I didn’t find myself connecting with this revamp of “Please Please Please”.

Originally debuted in June 2024, this song’s music video featured Sabrina’s (now ex) boyfriend, actor Barry Keoghan. With the release of Short n’ Sweet Deluxe, the blue-eyed blonde swapped her co-star for another blue-eyed blonde – the one and only Dolly Parton.

I do like the visuals and overall style of the new music video, but as for the song itself, I couldn’t get on board. Sab has put out other country-esque songs (e.g. “Slim Pickins”), but I think the original version just hits differently.

4. Bad Reviews

Speaking of country, “Bad Reviews” is next on my list. This ballad showcases Sab’s vulnerability, as she acknowledges the public’s opinion of her relationship. Even though she admits this, she chooses to ignore them and continue dating the aforementioned boy (canon event, cannot interfere).

This one was a winner for me – they all are, to be honest – but I’m not a country girl at heart (sorry guys).

3. Busy Woman

After hearing snippets on TikTok for months, I finally get to (legally) listen to this one. I’ve heard some people compare the vibes of “Busy Woman” to Taylor Swift’s “Picture to Burn”.

Do I disagree? No. However, the 80s-inspired beat makes it Sabrina’s own.

Here, her comical lyrics finally come back into play, with lines such as “I didn’t want your little bitch ass anyway” – that rhyme was not on purpose, but it fits the topic here. Sab is known for her humor, if anything, which is why “Busy Woman” is easily one of my favorites on this deluxe album.

2. 15 Minutes

Given her quick rise to one of the biggest pop-stars right now, “15 Minutes” is her comical response to everyone’s anxiety. While many people think she only has 15 minutes of fame, Sab uses this song to clock them.

The disco-inspired beat reminds me of one of my favorites of hers (“Read Your Mind”), easily fitting into the rest of the Short n’ Sweet album. I would say this is the best song on the deluxe edition, but there’s one song that takes the cake (for me at least).

1. Couldn’t Make It Any Harder

As a former theater kid and lover of Grease, the reminiscence of Olivia Newton John’s “Hopelessly Devoted to You” that this song has is just unmatched. Here, Sab’s soft, vulnerable side comes out once again, showcasing the familiar struggle of wanting to be loved but finding it hard to trust anyone.

Some may fight me on this one, but “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder” does hit close to home. There’s nothing like a hint of relatability to make me love a song more. It’s a welcome break from Sab’s more upbeat, energetic lyrical masterpieces. As someone who can never pick favorites, ranking the new songs on the deluxe LP was especially difficult. Sabrina Carpenter truly has been a busy woman, winning two Grammys and having just announced a second North American leg of her Short n’ Sweet tour. If you haven’t given this album a listen yet, I bet it’ll Mountain Dew it for ya.