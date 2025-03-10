Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Brown dog laying in grass
Brown dog laying in grass
Original photo by Ranya Sevilleno
Life > Experiences

Rating The Dogs I’ve Met At The Humane Society

Ranya Sevilleno
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

As a pre-med student, I often feel overwhelmed with the amount of boxes I have to check off. Grueling chemistry classes. Check. Awkward cold calls begging physicians to let me shadow. Check. Feeling like I’m behind in a race nobody is really racing in? Check. This makes it all the more important for me to have things on my agenda purely for the joy of them. For me, this is volunteering at the Humane Society of North Central Florida. 

I started volunteering at the Human Society as a way to cope with how much I miss my dog back home (Hi, Kiro), and it is now one of the highlights of my week. I take dogs out for walks, play with them, dole out yummy treats and most importantly give much-needed attention and love to dogs who haven’t found a home yet. 

Here is my (very official) rating of some of the dogs I’ve met during my time at the Humane Society. 

Pollo Frito – 12/10

Dog in blue and orange harness
Original photo by Ranya Sevilleno
  • Kisses galore the moment I opened his kennel 
  • Walked very well on a leash until it was time to go back… then he wouldn’t budge, but who can blame him?
  • Devoured a Milk-Bone in seconds

Sundae – 13/10 

Brown and white dog with tennis ball in foreground
Original photo by Ranya Sevilleno
  • BALL IS LIFE
  • Extremely speedy fetcher
  • Pushed the ball with her nose and stared you down if you took too long to throw it

Mayo – 11/10

Black and white dog on back in dirt
Original photo by Ranya Sevilleno
  • Flopped over mid-zoomies for belly rubs
  • Peed out of excitement
  • Aggressive tail wagging that could power a city
  • Soft floppy ears

Barbie – 10/10

Brown and white dog laying in dirt
Original photo by Ranya Sevilleno
  • Adores belly rubs
  • Bonded with her sister, Skipper
  • Likes taking it easy and enjoying the breeze instead of zooming around
  • Didn’t want to go back inside her kennel :(

Hudson – 11/10

Brown dog with yellow ring in foreground
Original photo by Ranya Sevilleno
  • Very vocal. A great singer 
  • Sweet powdered sugar face
  • Kinda shy but warms up 
  • Plays ½ of fetch (AKA will run to the toy but forget to bring it back).

Orion 14/10

Gray dog with tongue out
Original photo by Ranya Sevilleno
  • Absolutely loves tug-of-war
  • Once his energy is out he’s an absolute Velcro dog 
  • Will look at you and do an annoyed wiggle if you stop petting him
  • Followed me wherever I went

Hamlet 11/10

Brown and white dog with treat in the foreground
Original photo by Ranya Sevilleno
  • I nearly face-planted because he was so excited to leave the kennel
  • Really puts the “ham” in Hamlet because he lives for food
  • Wouldn’t stop smelling my pockets (where I kept the treats)

Triton 10/10

  • A gentle giant. Practically the size of a pony
  • Eyes so blue they remind me of that one Miley Cyrus picture (iykyk)
  • Just here for the treats which is understandable 
Gray and black dog with treat in foreground
Original photo by Ranya Sevilleno

If you or someone you know is able to adopt, please visit the Humane Society of North Central Florida’s website to see a list of available dogs and puppies. Even if you can’t adopt, the society is always looking for fosters who can give a dog a break from the shelter and a chance to enjoy the comfort of a real home. Still, don’t forget that, you can always become a volunteer! Even though I only visit once a week, I’ve already grown an attachment to these dogs and the love they’ve shown me. I know they have so much more love to give to anyone who wants to call them their own! 

Brown dog laying in grass
Original photo by Ranya Sevilleno
Ranya is a junior at UF and is a staff writer for Her Campus. She's majoring in microbiology and minoring in art history on a pre-med track. She enjoys reading, playing with dogs at the humane society, and playing piano. You’d most likely find her in Marston's basement or picking up a Starbucks drink. She hopes to become a physician and push for female advocacy within healthcare.