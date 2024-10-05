Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice: 5 Cozy Reads for the Halloween Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

As of recently, fall is officially upon us, even though Gainesville seems to have missed the memo. Though walking to class in 90-degree weather isn’t exactly the ideal autumn activity, there are a few ways to add some spooky ambiance to one’s daily routine. Stopping by Opus for their iced pumpkin pie latte, I embrace the spooky season by scrolling through Goodreads for a cozy book to dive into on a lazy afternoon. Here are five fantastic fall reads to enjoy while listening to the Twilight soundtrack and sipping on a mug of hot—or iced, if you’re on campus—tea:

1. Heartstopper by Alice Oseman

I first picked up Heartstopper during the sweltering summer of 2022, but Alice Oseman’s adorable young adult romance series is more suited for the chillier months of the year. Set in England, the story follows an anxious boy named Charlie as he falls in love with Nick, a popular athlete. Heartstopper’s cozy art style, charming central romance and willingness to tackle more serious issues makes it a wonderful read. Oseman doesn’t shy away from discussing topics such as mental health, homophobia and bullying, and she explores all these issues in a realistic and sensitive manner. If you only have a couple hours of free time, pick up the Heartstopper series; each novel is relatively short and incredibly sweet.

2. The October Country by Ray Bradbury

Though it was published in 1955, Ray Bradbury’s unnerving short story collection is still widely beloved today. The October Country contains 19 short stories, each one more frightening than the last. Bradbury’s stories fall into the genres of horror and fantasy with many of them diving into psychological terror, making them significantly more unsettling than your typical ghost story. Read The October Country with the lights on, while wrapped in a cozy fleece blanket.

3. The Secret History by Donna Tartt

Donna Tartt’s debut novel explores the depths of madness and evil within the confines of a sleepy New England college campus. You’ve probably seen The Secret History on BookTok with the tagline “Dark Academia,” but it is much more than a simple “aesthetic” read. The novel follows Richard, a third-year student who transfers to a tiny but rich liberal arts college in Vermont from his small, mundane hometown in California. Richard joins the school’s highly selective Classics program and soon becomes entangled in the wrongdoings of the other students. Tartt’s writing style is beautiful and evocative, conjuring up mental images of snowy forest paths, swirling leaves and aged brick buildings. Furthermore, The Secret History is filled with direct references to ancient Greek literature, serving as a treat for any philosophy or classics students here at UF. If you have a penchant for sweater vests, Greek mythology and philosophy, The Secret History is the book for you.

4. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson

Though its title may suggest otherwise, Holly Jackson’s popular young adult novel is not a how-to guide, but an engrossing murder mystery. I read A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder for the first time in my sophomore year of high school, and I finished it in one day (I may or may not have spent my entire English class secretly reading under the table, but that’s a confession for another time). A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder tells the story of Pip, an intelligent and intrepid (read: occasionally reckless) high school senior who decides to investigate a murder in her hometown for her senior project. Though the police claim to have solved the case, Pip doesn’t believe that they found the actual culprit. With an intricately woven plot, a swoon-worthy love interest (I <3 Ravi Singh) and a realistic cast of characters, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder deserves the rave reviews it’s received. If you’re a fan of Dateline, true crime podcasts or even just slightly interested in mysteries, this book is particularly perfect for you. Warning: Once you start this book, you will be unable to put it down, so I wouldn’t recommend picking it up during a particularly busy week.

5. And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie

And Then There Were None is arguably Agatha Christie’s most famous novel, so you’ve likely heard of it. However, I’ll still recommend it because it’s simply that incredible. Three words to describe the novel? Riveting, eerie and atmospheric. For a more intense reading experience, pick this one up on a stormy afternoon. Without spoiling any plot twists in this masterpiece, the plot goes something like this: eight strangers receive mysterious invitations to an island near the coast of England. Once gathered, the eight individuals learn that they have been summoned for a reckoning, as all of them have committed murder and gotten away with it. Christie’s novel is deeply disturbing, and it will keep you on the edge of your seat as you turn the pages.

Honorable Mentions

I’d also like to include a couple of honorable mentions that didn’t make the list, but are still fantastic fall reads: Coraline by Neil Gaiman, and Little Women by Louisa May Alcott. Both novels were childhood favorites of mine, and I can’t resist re-reading them every couple of years. Coraline pairs best with a steaming cup of Earl Grey, and Little Women goes perfectly with a hot chocolate or warm apple cider.

Though fall hasn’t yet reached Gainesville, there are many ways to embrace the spooky season in your everyday life. Grab your favorite sweater, open a bag of candy corn, turn on some string lights and pick up an autumn-themed book! September’s nearly over, and October’s right around the corner, so, dear reader, I wish you a very happy fall.