Postcards From Portugal: The Study Abroad That MADE My Sophomore Year

If you told me one year ago that I would spend my summer running around Lisbon with my best friend, eating pastéis de nata like it was my job and getting a tattoo in a tiny studio in Alfama, I would’ve laughed. But that’s exactly how May went. I spent two weeks in Portugal with UF’s College of Journalism and Communications, and it ended up being one of those experiences that changes you in all the best ways.

Class But Make It Lisbon

Our classes were held at one of Lisbon’s universities, with UF professors who somehow made lectures about global media feel like conversations over coffee or walks. Every class started with espresso from a vending machine (I know, I know, but it was SO good and SO cheap) and a random sweet treat I grabbed from the hotel breakfast that I still wake up dreaming about. By the time we left, I was quoting lectures on international communications while riding the metro, which honestly should count as personal growth.

Lisbon itself was the best classroom. Everything there feels like art, from the tiles covering every wall to Rossio Station’s swoopy arches that look straight out of a movie. You can’t help but notice how much love and history the city holds, even when you’re walking to lunch.

Friends, Tattoos and Getting Lost (On Purpose)

Riley and I decided we needed a permanent souvenir, so we did the most logical and thought-out thing: we got tattoos. We found this tiny studio tucked between cafes in Alfama, where the artist mixed Portuguese tile designs into his work. The place smelled like incense and fresh ink, and we both left grinning like we’d just pulled off something scandalous and exciting. It’s small, subtle and somehow feels like the perfect reminder of who we were that summer.

When we weren’t adding to our tattoo collection, we were exploring every corner of Lisbon. The trams, the people; everything felt like a movie. We met other UF students who quickly became close friends, plus locals and travelers who somehow ended up part of our nightly adventures. There’s something about studying abroad that makes everyone a little bolder, a little more open. Maybe it was the wine, maybe it was the sunsets. Probably both.

A Quick Fling with Madrid

Halfway through the trip, we took a spontaneous weekend detour to Madrid. It was fast, loud and full of energy (basically Lisbon’s flirty cousin). We tried to pretend we knew Spanish (we didn’t), took weird free tours of the city and somehow made friends with a group of students from Texas who we graced with a beautiful (drunken) rendition of Tom Petty’s “Won’t Back Down,” in the middle of the club. It was chaos in the best way, and coming back to Lisbon afterward felt like returning home.

The Little Things I’ll Never Forget

There were a lot of big moments, castles in Sintra, waves in Cascais, the last night in Europe we spent getting wine drunk with our professors, wishing we didn’t have to leave. But the small things stick with me most. Journaling at little coffee shops I’d find on my solo walks. Laughing until I cried on the metro with my newfound family. I realized I could actually navigate a foreign city by myself.

That trip gave me independence, creativity and a reminder that I can figure things out, even when I don’t have cellphone service or a clue where I’m going. I gained new friends who now feel like home, met people I’ll probably never see again but won’t forget and fell in love with travel in a way that makes me want to see everything.

Leaving But Not Really

When I got back to Florida, I felt like part of me was still in Lisbon, probably sitting at a café with a coffee and a pastel de nata, people-watching and pretending to be mysterious but actually being unnaturally aware of my “European” outfit choice. The trip taught me so much more than I expected. It wasn’t just about sightseeing or school credits. It was about growing up a little, trusting myself a lot and realizing how much life exists outside the bubble of what’s familiar.

Portugal gave me memories, a tan that could never last long enough and a tiny tattoo that still makes me smile. I’d say that’s a pretty good return on investment.